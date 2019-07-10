Samsung to skip Galaxy Tab S5, go straight to Galaxy Tab S6

Multiple sources report that Samsung will likely be skipping the Galaxy Tab S5, and, instead, reveal a Galaxy Tab S6 as a flagship tablet product. Before MWC 2019, Samsung officially introduced a Galaxy Tab S5e, but it looks like the non-e version will actually be the Galaxy Tab S6.

The tablet will reportedly feature a 10.5-inch display, and will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chip. It will also reportedly offer 128GB and 256GB storage options, and feature a magnetic charger on the back, and its S-Pen could have similar Bluetooth capabilities to the Samsung Galaxy Note 9.

Photos you see above and below suggest a dual-camera setup for the back, WiFi and LTE models, and Gray, Blue, and Brown color options. As far as an official launch is concerned, it could happen at the August 7 Note10 Unpacked event, or later at IFA 2019.