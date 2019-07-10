Android

Samsung to skip Galaxy Tab S5, go straight to Galaxy Tab S6

Contents
Galaxy Tab S6

Multiple sources report that Samsung will likely be skipping the Galaxy Tab S5, and, instead, reveal a Galaxy Tab S6 as a flagship tablet product. Before MWC 2019, Samsung officially introduced a Galaxy Tab S5e, but it looks like the non-e version will actually be the Galaxy Tab S6.

The tablet will reportedly feature a 10.5-inch display,  and will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chip. It will also reportedly offer 128GB and 256GB storage options, and feature a magnetic charger on the back, and its S-Pen could have similar Bluetooth capabilities to the Samsung Galaxy Note 9.

Photos you see above and below suggest a dual-camera setup for the back, WiFi and LTE models, and Gray, Blue, and Brown color options. As far as an official launch is concerned, it could happen at the August 7 Note10 Unpacked event, or later at IFA 2019.

Via
XDA Developers
Source
SamMobile
Posted In
Android, Tablets
Tags
Android, Galaxy Tab S6, Leaks, News, Rumors, Samsung
, , , , ,
