Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (2019) renders and specs leaked

Contents
Galaxy Tab A8 2019

Samsung is preparing, according to several reports, to announce the Galaxy Tab A8 2019 (tentative name), a budget Android slate that will look like the one rendered above, courtesy of Winfuture.

At the core of the Galaxy Tab A8 (2019) is reportedly going to be a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 processor running at 2GHz, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. As its name implies, the display will be 8-inches with a 16:10 aspect ratio, but the resolution is yet unknown.

Imaging is taken care of by an eight-megapixel main camera on the back, and a two-megapixel selfie shooter on the front. Reportedly available in silver and black, the tablet will be powered by Android 9 Pie and a generous 5,100mAh battery.

Samsung is also reportedly working on another Android tablet, which could be an A-series, or the Galaxy Tab Active Pro. We’ve recently seen some of its internals listed in a benchmark report.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Source
Winfuture
Posted In
Uncategorized
Tags
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.