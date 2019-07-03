Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (2019) renders and specs leaked

Samsung is preparing, according to several reports, to announce the Galaxy Tab A8 2019 (tentative name), a budget Android slate that will look like the one rendered above, courtesy of Winfuture.

At the core of the Galaxy Tab A8 (2019) is reportedly going to be a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 processor running at 2GHz, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. As its name implies, the display will be 8-inches with a 16:10 aspect ratio, but the resolution is yet unknown.

Imaging is taken care of by an eight-megapixel main camera on the back, and a two-megapixel selfie shooter on the front. Reportedly available in silver and black, the tablet will be powered by Android 9 Pie and a generous 5,100mAh battery.

Samsung is also reportedly working on another Android tablet, which could be an A-series, or the Galaxy Tab Active Pro. We’ve recently seen some of its internals listed in a benchmark report.