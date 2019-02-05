Samsung Galaxy Sport (or Galaxy Active) watch color options

The Galaxy Sport, or Galaxy Active (name is not certain until we get official confirmation) should be the smartwatch to be announced at the Galaxy S10 Unpacked event. We’ve seen it leaked a couple of times, most recently, yesterday, showing off its circular design without the rotating bezel though, something present on its Gear predecessor.

Now a new set of renders has leaked, as seen in the image above. It reveals that there will be three new color options: black, teal or green, and pink gold. With this Galaxy Sport / Galaxy Active, Samsung wants to compete against Apple‘s Watch Series 4. The Galaxy Sport doesn’t have an EKG sensor (though many believed a device codenamed Pulse might have), but it will come with 4GB of RAM, WiFi, NFC, Bluetooth, and heart-rate monitor.

We’ll have to wait for more leaks or the official announcement to nail this one down, but, so far, the details of the leaks are pretty telling.