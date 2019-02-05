Other OS

Samsung Galaxy Sport (or Galaxy Active) watch color options

Contents

The Galaxy Sport, or Galaxy Active (name is not certain until we get official confirmation) should be the smartwatch to be announced at the Galaxy S10 Unpacked event. We’ve seen it leaked a couple of times, most recently, yesterday, showing off its circular design without the rotating bezel though, something present on its Gear predecessor.

Now a new set of renders has leaked, as seen in the image above. It reveals that there will be three new color options: black, teal or green, and pink gold. With this Galaxy Sport / Galaxy Active, Samsung wants to compete against Apple‘s Watch Series 4. The Galaxy Sport doesn’t have an EKG sensor (though many believed a device codenamed Pulse might have), but it will come with 4GB of RAM, WiFi, NFC, Bluetooth, and heart-rate monitor.

We’ll have to wait for more leaks or the official announcement to nail this one down, but, so far, the details of the leaks are pretty telling.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Source
Tigermobiles
Posted In
Other OS, Wearables
Tags
Galaxy Active, Galaxy Sport, News, Samsung, smartwatch, Tizen, Tizen OS
, , , , , ,
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.