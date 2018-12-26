We have recently heard about Samsung’s plans to update devices, with their approximate timeframe. The list is extensive and covers all phones Samsung is planning an Android Pie update for. The Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ are, naturally, on the list, and their Android Pie update is scheduled for January. We’ve already heard this information from other sources in the past as well, but it seems like some Galaxy S9 and S9+ phones are already getting their Pie updates.

The Android Pie-based One UI update has been hitting phones in some countries in Europe and the Middle East, according to reports. The build number is G960FXXU2CRLI, and you can check out the changelog by clicking the source link below.

Aside from an OS bump to Pie, the One UI update is a major refresh that will change your on-device experience. One UI is also the next evolution of Samsung’s user interface (formerly TouchWiz, then Samsung Experience), and it represents a major overhaul. As the support document suggests, make sure you have a backup of your important information before applying it, once you see it available on your phone.