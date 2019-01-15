More Galaxy S9, S9+, and Note9 owners getting the Android Pie update

January, meaning this month, is when Samsung is planning on upgrading the Galaxy S9 (and Plus) to Android 9 Pie. Some regions in Europe have started receiving the refresh just before Christmas last month, and so did users residing in the Middle East. Now, we’re hearing reports which confirm that Samsung is doing its best to stick to the plan it outlined at the end of last year.

South Korea, Samsung’s home turf, and India, the world’s largest phone market, are the next two regions where the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus are reportedly being brought up to date. Not only that, but Galaxy Note9 users are reportedly getting the new version of Android too. Build numbers G96xNKSU1CRLL or G96xNKSU1CRLN are going out to GS9 owners in Korea, while phones in India are getting G96xFXXU2CRLO.

For the Note9, it’s N960NKSU2CSA1 in Korea and N960FXXU2CSA2 in India. The update is close to 1.6GB, according to reports, for those upgrading from Oreo. Those who are running the Beta version of the Pie-based firmware will have to download an additional 150MB.

Did your Galaxy S9, S9+, or Note9 get the update notification? You can check manually for its existence, but drop us a line and let us know where you live, and whether you have the Pie update or not.