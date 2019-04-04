Android

Deal alert: Get the 256GB Samsung Galaxy S9+ for $549.99 at $270 off

Contents
Galaxy S9+ deal

The Galaxy S10e, S10 and S10+ are official and you can get the latest and greatest at any time, if that’s what you’re looking for. But last year’s Galaxy S9, and especially the Galaxy S9+, is still a very potent phone. If you add an attractive price point to the equation, say, $549.99 instead of $819.99, for a total discount of $270, this becomes a solid option, especially for a 256GB variant.

B&H Photo has a deal, while supplies last, for the Coral Blue, Unlocked, 256GB Samsung Galaxy S9+. Not only you can grab it for $549.99, but it also comes with a Samsung Adaptive Fast-Charging Wall Charger, and a Mint Mobile 3-Month 8GB Prepaid SIM Card Kit, both valued $69.99.

If this is something you’d want to pull the trigger on, make sure to hurry, head over to their website, and order yours!

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Source
B&H Photo
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
BH Photo, Deal, Deals, Galaxy S9, News, Samsung
, , , , ,
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.