Deal alert: Get the 256GB Samsung Galaxy S9+ for $549.99 at $270 off

The Galaxy S10e, S10 and S10+ are official and you can get the latest and greatest at any time, if that’s what you’re looking for. But last year’s Galaxy S9, and especially the Galaxy S9+, is still a very potent phone. If you add an attractive price point to the equation, say, $549.99 instead of $819.99, for a total discount of $270, this becomes a solid option, especially for a 256GB variant.

B&H Photo has a deal, while supplies last, for the Coral Blue, Unlocked, 256GB Samsung Galaxy S9+. Not only you can grab it for $549.99, but it also comes with a Samsung Adaptive Fast-Charging Wall Charger, and a Mint Mobile 3-Month 8GB Prepaid SIM Card Kit, both valued $69.99.

If this is something you’d want to pull the trigger on, make sure to hurry, head over to their website, and order yours!