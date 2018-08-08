Galaxy S7 vulnerable to Meltdown exploit, millions of other phones suspected too



Seems like Meltdown and Spectre are not just yet behind us. Researchers told Reuters that the Samsung Galaxy S7, deemed immune to the vulnerability so far, seems to be affected. Graz Technical University researchers from Austria have managed to exploit the Meltdown vulnerability in order to attack Galaxy S7 phones.

The team is expected to make their findings public today at the Black Hat security conference in Las Vegas. Researcher Michael Schwarz said they are looking into more smartphone makes and models in order to unveil the presence of the vulnerability on those devices as well. “There are potentially even more phones affected that we don’t know about yet. There are potentially hundreds of millions of phones out there that are affected by Meltdown and may not be patched because the vendors themselves do not know”, he said.

On the other hand, “Samsung takes security very seriously and our products and services are designed with security as a priority“, said the manufacturer. The company added that a patch to inoculate Galaxy S7 phones against Meltdown is being pushed out to affected users since last month. The Korean company also stated that there were no reports of Meltdown exploit attacks on Galaxy S7 phones, and no other Samsung devices are known to be vulnerable.