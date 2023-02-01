Here’s everything you need to know about the new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra flagship. Here are the price, specifications, features, and more!

The new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is here, and while it might look familiar and very similar to the Galaxy S22 Ultra, it packs a lot of power on the inside. The new high-end smartphone is equipped with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, supports fast wired charging, and has a more powerful rear camera setup. There are a bunch of new improvements and upgrades over its predecessors, so let’s dig in and see what’s new.

In this guide, we’ll take a closer look at everything that’s new in the new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, including the features, display, specifications, camera, battery, and more. Don’t forget, we have separate guides for the standard Samsung Galaxy S23, and Galaxy S23 Plus smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy S23 series hands-on

Pricing & Availability

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra carries the same price as last year’s Galaxy S22 Ultra. The new flagship starts at $1,199.99. The base model also comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, double the storage from the S22 Ultra.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is already up for pre-orders in the US and other markets, and the device will become available on 17 February. Those who pre-order between February 1 and February 16 will be eligible for a free storage upgrade, and those who pre-order from Samsung.com will receive Samsung Credit worth up to $100.

Samsung will let you save up to $830 on select devices, and provide a free storage upgrade, and $100 instant Samsung Credit. Additionally, the company will offer up to $500 instant trade-in credit, bringing the Galaxy S23 Ultra's price down to just $699.99 with eligible trade-ins. Other carriers will offer similar discounts, which you can check out on Samsung's website.

RAM & Storage Price (USD) Price (GBP) Price (EUR) 8GB + 256GB $1,199.99 £1,249.00 €1,399.00 12GB + 512GB $1,379.99 £1,399.00 €1,579.00 12GB + 1TB $1,619.99 £1,599.00 €1,819.00

Colors

Like its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is offered in four unique colors, and three additional, special colors that are exclusive to Samsung. Here are the colors that’ll be available at most retailers:

Phantom Black

Cream

Green

Lavender

And here are the exclusive colors that you can only order from Samsung.com directly:

Lime

Graphite

Sky Blue

Red

All colors and models are available in all memory and storage configurations, but the exclusive color models may ship later, and introduce additional delays.

Technical Specifications

When it comes to specifications and performance, Samsung claims that it has improved everything, thanks to the new chip. The Galaxy S23 Ultra will be able to last up to 20% longer than its predecessor, and will provide up to 40% faster graphics performance. AI performance is improved by more than 40%, making photography, videography, and low-latency gaming up to 40% faster.

Samsung also states that it’s improved the cooling technology, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra is now equipped with a larger vapor cooling chamber, improving the graphics performance and the gaming experience across all three S23 series’ devices.

Category Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Dimensions 6.43 x 3.07 x 0.35 in (163.32 x 77.98 x 8.89mm) Weight 8.25oz (233g) Build Gorilla Glass Victus 2 front and back

Armor aluminum frame

IP68 dust and water resistance Display 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X

1440 x 3088-pixel resolution

19.3:9 aspect ratio

500 PPI

120Hz refresh rate (1Hz-120Hz)

240Hz touch sampling rate in Game Mode

HDR10+

1750 nits peak brightness

Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Memory & Storage 8GB RAM + 256GB storage

12GB RAM + 512GB storage

12GB RAM + 1TB storage Rear Cameras Primary : 200 MP wide, f/1.7, 85-degree FoV, OIS, HDR, Laser AF

: 200 MP wide, f/1.7, 85-degree FoV, OIS, HDR, Laser AF Ultra-wide : 12 MP, f/2.2, 120-degree FoV

: 12 MP, f/2.2, 120-degree FoV Telephoto : 10 MP, f/2.4, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom

: 10 MP, f/2.4, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom Periscope: 10 MP, f/4.9, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 10x optical zoom Front Camera 12 MP, f/2.2, 80-degree FoV, AF, 4K@60fps Security Under-display fingerprint scanner, Face unlock, PIN, Pattern, Password Connectivity 5G (sub-6GHz/mmWave), LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, UWB, NFC / Samsung Pay Ports USB Type-C 3.2

Embedded S-Pen slot Battery 5,000 mAh

45W wired, Super Fast Charging (0-65% charge in 30 minutes, advertised)

15W wireless, Fast Wireless Charging

4.5W reverse, Wireless PowerShare Operating System OneUI 5.1 (based on Android 13) Colors Phantom Black, Cream, Green, Lavender & Lime, Graphite, Sky Blue, Red Price From $1,199.99

Design

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has a lot in common with the Galaxy S22 Ultra, at least, on the outside. It features a nearly identical design, and the only, most obvious difference is in color. The S23 Ultra features a flat top and bottom, while the sides are slightly curved to better accommodate hands. This makes the experience more comfortable, with less sharp edges, and ensures that the device doesn’t slip out of your hands.

The camera setup on the back features the same layout and singular camera lens design, with the three main sensors placed next to each other and the additional sensors on the right side. It’s worth mentioning that the large camera bump is still there, and we’ll continue recommending the use of cases to protect the device, and the camera sensors from scratches, scuffs, and dents.

The volume rocker and power button are still on the right side, while the left contains no buttons. It’s a typical Samsung device, and we’re glad to see the same layout carry over to the Galaxy S23 series. As usual, the Galaxy S23 Ultra retains the embedded S Pen slot on the bottom of the device, which also houses the ejectable S Pen stylus.

Display

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra features the best-in-class display from Samsung. It’s equipped with a massive, 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a punch-hole cutout in the top center. It has a 3088 x 1440 resolution and a 19.3:9 aspect ratio. As expected, it has a 120Hz Adaptive refresh rate, 500 pixels per inch (PPI), and a 1,750nit peak brightness when outdoors. The adaptive refresh rate allows the screen to go down to as low as 1Hz to preserve battery, and up to 120Hz when scrolling, or playing games. Like in the past, the screen will default to 60Hz when watching movies and watching videos.

The screen also sports the usual under-display fingerprint sensor. It supports the S Pen, which is still exclusive to the Galaxy S23 Ultra (and as an optional accessory to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 foldable).

Software

The new Galaxy S23 Ultra comes pre-installed with the latest One UI 5.1 update, based on Android 13. The new One UI 5.1 comes with new software features, such as camera improvements, Samsung app improvements (to Gallery, and several other built-in apps), search, screenshots, AR Zone and AR Emoji, new widgets, new modes and scenarios settings, and more.

Processor, RAM, and Storage

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, coupled with 8/12GB of memory, and 256/512GB or 1TB of storage. The new chip improves the device's performance and comes with new modems that support sub-6Ghz and mmWave 5G technologies, Bluetooth 5.3, and Wi-Fi 6E.

For the first time in history, the Galaxy S23 series are powered solely by Qualcomm’s chipsets, including most international markets such as Europe, the United Kingdom, South Korea, India, and China. Needless to say, the Qualcomm chip is more powerful, and provides better performance when playing games, and general day-to-day multitasking. The efficiency is greatly improved compared to the previous generation, which should extend the battery life even further.

Camera

The Galaxy S23 Ultra received a massive camera upgrade, and it now packs a 200MP primary sensor with f/.7 aperture, OIS, and laser autofocus. The flagship also packs a 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide, a 10MP optical periscope camera with 3-10X optical zoom, and another telephoto camera with OIS and 3x zoom capabilities.

All rear cameras support Super HDR@60fps, night mode features, Super High-Resolution photo, and even 8K video recording. There are OIS, Adaptive Pixel, VDIS, Auto Framing, and Direct’s View features enabled, similar to what we say on previous generation Galaxy S series smartphones. Samsung also says that night and low-light photography should be greatly improved, and we’ll be sure to put it to the test in our upcoming reviews.

The front-facing camera features a smaller 12MP f/2.2 sensor with autofocus, which is capable of 4K@60fps recording. The front-facing camera has also received a “Selfie Night Portrait” feature, and there is also a wider OIS sensor built-in to the device.

Battery

The battery has remained the same capacity as the new Galaxy S23 Ultra and still houses a large 5,000 mAh battery. The device supports 45W fast wired charging, as well as Power Delivery 3.0, and 15W wireless charging using the Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 technology. There’s also 4.5W reverse wireless charging support that can charge other smartphones and wireless earbuds.

Samsung has offered 45W wired charging for a few years and says it has improved the charging speed this time around. The company says that the Galaxy S23 Ultra should be able to go from 0% to 65% in just 30 minutes with a supported power adapter. Sadly, this is still behind the competition, and the charging rate is only slightly faster than last year’s Galaxy S22 Ultra.

As always, the device will come with a USB-C charging cable only, and users will be required to purchase a compatible 45W power adapter separately.