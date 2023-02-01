We've got all the information you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy S23+: specs, price, features, and more!

The Samsung Galaxy S23+ is the latest addition to the company's flagship lineup. The new smartphone from Samsung brings a sleek new design, improved camera system, upgraded performance, and much more. In this article, we will take a closer look at the Samsung Galaxy S23+ and break down its key features, specs, price, and everything you need to know before making your purchasing decision.

Price and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy S23+ has been priced at $999.99, the same price as its predecessor. You can pre-order the device on the Samsung website and other retailers like Best Buy until February 16th. From February 17th, the device will be available in offline Samsung stores as well as physical carrier stores. There are two options for storage: 8GB RAM with 256GB storage or 8GB RAM with 512GB storage, an upgrade from last year's models.

Samsung is offering exclusive perks for those who place a pre-order for the device through Samsung.com. These exclusive perks include a complimentary storage upgrade and up to $100 in Samsung Credit. This limited-time pre-order offer ends on February 16th, so act fast to take advantage of these added benefits.

Hands-On

Colors

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is available in a diverse range of color options, allowing customers to choose a hue that reflects their style. The standard options include Phantom Black, Cream, Green, and Lavender. Additionally, Samsung.com has exclusive access to two extra colors, Lime and Graphite, providing even more options for customers to personalize their devices. With a total of eight color variants, the Samsung Galaxy S23 provides ample choices to make the device truly unique.

Technical Specifications

Category Samsung Galaxy S23+ Build Gorilla Glass Victus 2 front and back

Armor Aluminum frame

IP68 dust and water resistance Dimensions 3.0 x 6.21 x 0.3 inches Weight 196 grams Display 6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x

1080 x 2340-pixel FHD+ resolution

120Hz adaptive refresh rate (48Hz - 120Hz)

393 PPI

1,750 nits peak brightness Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy (All regions) Memory & Storage Memory: 8GB RAM

8GB RAM Storage: 256GB, 512GB

256GB, 512GB No SD Card Slot Rear Cameras Primary : 50 MP, f/1.8, wide, OIS, HDR, AF

: 50 MP, f/1.8, wide, OIS, HDR, AF Ultra-wide : 12 MP, 120-degree FoV, f/2.2

: 12 MP, 120-degree FoV, f/2.2 Telephoto: 10 MP, OIS, 3x optical zoom, f/2.4 Front Camera 12 MP, f/2.2, 2PD AF Security Ultrasonic Fingerprint Scanner, Face Recognition, PIN, Pattern, Password Connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Ports USB-C, No 3.5mm Headphone Jack IP IP68 Battery 4,700 mAh Charging 45W fast wired charging

15W wireless charging

5W reverse wireless charging Operating System OneUI 5.1 (based on Android 13) Colors Phantom Black, Cream, Green, Lavender

Samsung.com exclusive colors: Lime, Graphite, Sky Blue, Red Starting Price $999.99

Design

The Samsung Galaxy S23+ features a sleek, updated design with a departure from the Contour Cut look. Instead of a protruded camera module, the device has discrete camera lenses that protrude outward. Other than that, the changes are minimal. The Galaxy S23+ retains a similar appearance to its predecessor with three vertically aligned camera sensors on the back, a glass and metal build, and thin front bezels.

In terms of durability, the device features an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The device also boasts a metal frame crafted from Samsung's Armor Aluminum and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for both the back panel and the front, display, ensuring durability and long-lasting use.

Display

Shifting our focus to the front, the Samsung Galaxy S23+ features the same 6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel as its predecessor. This means you're getting a display with Full HD+ resolution (2,340 x 1,080), support for up to 120Hz, and up to 1,750 nits of peak brightness.

In addition, the Galaxy S23+ also comes with Vision Booster technology adapts the display to the surrounding lighting and improves color contrast. As mentioned above, the display is made up of Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for protection against accidental drops.

Processor

The Samsung Galaxy S23+ packs in the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, which Samsung refers to as the "Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy." Although details on the specific improvements this processor brings over the standard version are currently unknown — we will update on the same as soon as we learn more. Moreover, as leaked before, Samsung is launching only the Snapdragon variant of the device worldwide, ditching its previous use of Exynos chipsets.

Thanks to the new powerful chipset, Samsung says the S23+ features 30% better performance compared to the previous generation. The device's NPU has also been optimized by 49% to balance performance and power while capturing stunning photos and videos in low-light conditions. The GPU has also been optimized and is now 41% faster compared to the Galaxy S22 series. In addition, Samsung is shipping an even bigger vapor chamber on the S23+, ensuring the device remains cool during continuous and extended usage.

Camera

Now on to the camera system of the Samsung Galaxy S23+, the smartphone comes with a triple-camera setup on the back, similar to the previous generation. In fact, the camera hardware is exactly the same as last year. This means you get a 50MP main wide-angle camera, a 10MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide lens on the Samsung Galaxy S23+. However, there are several software improvements under the hood.

Samsung says the Galaxy S23+ comes with improved Nightography capabilities, meaning you will be able to capture even better low-light photos and videos. There is also a new AI-powered image signal processing (ISP) algorithm at work that enhances object details and color tone. Most of the new camera improvements have been reserved for the Galaxy S23 Ultra — thanks to the new 200MP sensor — but the Galaxy S23+ benefits from software-based enhancements as well.

The front-facing camera of the Samsung Galaxy S23+ has received a major upgrade, boasting a new 12MP f/2.2 sensor that replaces the previous 10MP sensor. With fast auto-focus and Super HDR capabilities, the camera promises to deliver sharp, clear, and punchy images and videos with improved detail. Additionally, the new selfie camera supports 60fps video recording, offering a smoother experience compared to 30fps on the previous generation.

Battery

The Samsung Galaxy S23+ boasts an improved battery capacity compared to its predecessor. The device ships with a 4,700 mAh battery, a slight increase from the 4,500 mAh battery on the Galaxy S22 Plus. Other than that, most of the features in this department remain the same. This means the S23+ supports 45W fast wired charging and 15W wireless charging. There is support for reverse wireless charging as well — something that Apple iPhones don't feature to this date. Though we're hoping to see Qi2 wireless charging on the S23 series, it seems it has been reserved for the next year's S-series devices.

In conclusion, the Samsung Galaxy S23+ is a well-rounded smartphone that ticks all the right boxes. With its new design, improved battery life, powerful processor, and upgraded performance, Samsung is looking to build upon the success of the Galaxy S22 Plus. With a range of color options, ample storage choices, and exclusive pre-order perks, the Samsung Galaxy S23+ offers something for everyone. So, if you're in the market for a new smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S23+ is definitely worth a closer look.