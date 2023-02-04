What are the differences between Samsung's latest Galaxy S23+ and Google's top-of-the-line Pixel 7 Pro? Here's all you need to know.

When it comes to buying a new smartphone, there are many options available in the market. However, two of the most popular brands are Samsung and Google. The Samsung Galaxy S23+ and Google Pixel 7 Pro are two of the latest high-end smartphones, each offering its own unique features and specifications. But, which one should you buy? In this article, we will compare the Samsung Galaxy S23+ and Google Pixel 7 Pro, looking at their design, display, camera, performance, price, and more.

Price

The Samsung Galaxy S23+ and Google Pixel 7 Pro are the two flagship smartphones from the respective brand. Naturally, these flagship devices come with a premium price tag. The Galaxy S23+ starts at $999.99 for the 256GB model and goes up to $1,049.99 for the 512GBTB model. Similarly, the Pixel 7 Pro starts at $899 for the 128GB variant and goes up to $1,099 for the 512GB model. Here's a table highlighting the prices of all available models:

Model Samsung Galaxy S23+ Google Pixel 7 Pro 128GB - $899 256GB $999 $999 512GB $1,049 $1,099

Samsung Galaxy S23+ The Samsung Galaxy S23+ provides an ideal blend of top-tier specifications, features, and affordability. It ships with a big 6.6-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, and a triple camera array that's proven itself to be reliable in any scenario. View at Samsung View at Best Buy

Google Pixel 7 Pro The Google Pixel 7 Pro, powered by the new Google Pixel Tensor sensor, provides great graphics performance and computing power to let you easily play all of your favorite games and multitask. The device also has a highly capable camera setup that's backed by a unique post-processing algorithm that helps achieve great results. See at Best Buy See at Amazon

Technical specifications

Feature Samsung Galaxy S23+ Google Pixel 7 Pro Build Gorilla Glass Victus 2 front and back

Armor Aluminum frame Gorilla Glass Victus front and back

Recycled Polished Aluminum Frame Display 6.6-inch, AMOLED, 120Hz (LTPO), 1,750 nits peak brightness 6.7-inch, AMOLED, 120Hz (LTPO), 1,500 nits peak brightness Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy (All regions) Google Tensor G2 RAM 8GB 12GB Storage 256 GB, 512 GB 128, 256 GB, 512 GB Camera Primary : 50 MP, f/1.8, wide, OIS, HDR, AF

: 50 MP, f/1.8, wide, OIS, HDR, AF Ultra-wide : 12 MP, 120-degree FoV, f/2.2

: 12 MP, 120-degree FoV, f/2.2 Telephoto: 10 MP, OIS, 3x optical zoom, f/2.4 Primary : 50 MP, f/1.85, OIS, HDR

: 50 MP, f/1.85, OIS, HDR Ultra-wide : 12 MP, f/2.2, 126-degree FoV, HDR, auto-focus

: 12 MP, f/2.2, 126-degree FoV, HDR, auto-focus Telephoto: 48 MP, f/3.5, OIS, LDAF, 5x optical zoom, Super Res Zoom up to 30x Battery 4,700 mAh 5,000 mAh Charging 45W fast wired charging

15W wireless charging

5W reverse wireless charging 30W Wired Charging

Fast Qi Wireless Charging

Reverse Wireless Charging Connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC Colors Phantom Black, Cream, Green, Lavender

Samsung.com exclusive colors: Lime, Graphite, Sky Blue, Red Obsidian, Snow, Hazel Starting Price $999.99 $899

Design

The Samsung Galaxy S23+ features a slightly refreshed design, moving away from the Contour Cut style. The camera lenses are now discrete and the sensors sit flush, with only the camera rings protruding from the body. Other than that, it features the signature look of the Samsung Galaxy S-series smartphone, with a glass and metal construction and thin front bezels. There are three vertically aligned cameras on the back, similar to its predecessor.

Google Pixel 7 Pro also features the typical 'Pixel look,' similar shell as the last year's Pixel 6 Pro. There is a camera visor stretching horizontally across its glass back, though it is now made out of metal. The dual-tone design has been replaced with a single-shaded glass back and contrasting anodized aluminum frame and camera lenses, giving it a seamless appearance that looks sleek and cohesive.

The color options for the Pixel 7 Pro include Obsidian, Snow, and Hazel, while the Samsung Galaxy S23+ is available in a total of eight colors — Phantom Black, Cream, Green, Lavender, and Samsung online store exclusive Lime, Graphite, Sky Blue, and Red colors.

While both the smartphones feature IP68 dust- and water-resistance, in terms of durability, the Samsung Galaxy S23+ beats the Pixel 7 Pro. The Galaxy S23 features Corning's latest Gorilla Glass Victus 2 that provides better resistance against scratches compared to the first-gen Gorilla Glass Victus on Pixel 7 Pro.

Display

Shifting our focus to the front, the Samsung Galaxy S23+ features a big 6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel. This display features Full HD+ resolution (2,340 x 1,080), support for up to 120Hz, and up to 1,750 nits of peak brightness. Samsung also says it comes with Vision Booster technology that adapts the display to the surrounding lighting and improves color contrast.

On the other hand, the Google Pixel 7 Pro features a slightly larger 6.7-inch curved OLED display. This panel features a QHD+ resolution, an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, and a great contrast ratio. However, this display loses to the Samsung Galaxy S23+ in terms of peak brightness as it can go up only to 1,500 nits.

Nonetheless, the display quality of both the Pixel 7 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S23+ are virtually indistinguishable, and neither device will fail to impress in terms of screen quality.

Performance

The Samsung Galaxy S23+ is driven by Qualcomm's "Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy" processor. Instead of offering phones with Exynos chips, Samsung has transitioned to using Qualcomm's flagship SoCs this year, which are known for their superior performance and efficiency.

Samsung claims that the S23+ boasts a 30% improvement in CPU performance, a 41% increase in GPU performance, and a up to of 49% improvement in NPU performance compared to its predecessor. The Galaxy S23+ has also been equipped with an optimized cooling system, featuring a larger vapor chamber, to maintain consistent performance during demanding and extended use.

On the flip side, the Pixel 7 Pro is equipped with the latest Tensor G2 chipset from Google. The CPU architecture remains unchanged from its predecessor, but the GPU and TPU have been improved, providing enhanced machine learning and AI capabilities. As a result, the Tensor G2 chipset enables more helpful and personalized experiences for photos, videos, calls, security, and speech recognition.

When it comes to storage, the Pixel 7 Pro provides consumers with a variety of options with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB onboard storage capacities. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S23+ offers a minimum of 256GB of storage, with the option to upgrade to 512GB.

As for RAM, the S23+ is equipped with 8GB of LPDDR5 memory, while the Pixel 7 Pro boasts 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, offering a slight advantage in terms of multitasking capabilities. Both smartphones come with Android 13 pre-installed and will receive support for the next 4 major Android updates, ensuring that users have access to the latest features and security enhancements for years to come.

Rest assured, there will be little difference in performance between the Pixel 7 Pro and Galaxy S23+ in day-to-day use, and both smartphones will be able to handle any task you need to accomplish effortlessly.

Camera

Source: Google via YouTube

The Pixel 7 Pro's rear features the same triple-camera setup as its predecessor. This means you get a Quad Bayer 50 MP wide, a Quad Bayer 48 MP telephoto, and a new 12 MP ultra-wide with auto-focus. The 48MP telephoto lens enables up to 5x optical zoom.

The hardware remains unchanged, but the enhancements come from the advanced Tensor G2 processor, which not only improves image and video processing but also introduces new camera software features. These include Macro Focus, which uses the ultra-wide camera to capture clear shots of close-up objects, Real Tone, which now works in low light and enhances skin color accuracy, and Movie Motion Blur, which provides a cinematic experience similar to the iPhone's Cinematic Mode.

The Samsung Galaxy S23+ features a 50MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and OIS. The ultra-wide camera boasts a 12MP sensor with f/2.2, while the telephoto lens features a 10MP sensor with f/2.4 aperture and 3x optical zoom. Samsung says it has improved its night photography capabilities and integrated an advanced AI system to produce clear, bright, and vivid images and videos. Note that to take advantage of 10x optical zoom, users will need to opt for the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Battery & charging

The Galaxy S23+ is powered by a 4,700 mAh battery and the Pixel 7 Pro comes equipped with a larger 5,000 mAh cell. When it comes to charging, the Galaxy S23+ supports a faster wired charging rate of 45W, while the Pixel 7 Pro supports a more modest 30W.

Wireless charging capabilities also differ between the two devices, with the Galaxy supporting 15W Qi charging and the Pixel 7 Pro offering improved 23W wireless charging. Both smartphones offer the convenient feature of reverse wireless charging, allowing you to charge other devices using your phone.

Despite the differences in battery and charging capabilities, both the Galaxy S23+ and Pixel 7 Pro are built with efficiency in mind and can easily last a full day of general usage.

Galaxy S23+ or Pixel 7 Pro: Which smartphone should you buy?

The Galaxy S23+ and Pixel 7 Pro are neck and neck as the top Android phone choices in early 2023, with similar prices, top-notch technology, and capable cameras. The best choice for you will depend on your personal preferences.

The Galaxy S23+ appeals to those who prefer a flat glass design, want the latest flagship and don't want to compromise on battery life. If you happen to have some Samsung products, it will also fit in nicely with the ecosystem. It also offers the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor which will easily cruise through all the tasks you throw at it.

On the other hand, the Pixel 7 Pro offers a sleek design with a curved glass display and the simplest version of Android. It takes stunning photos, is plenty powerful, and has the look and feel of a flagship phone. The slightly bigger battery may give it an edge in terms of longevity. Nonetheless, the end choice between these two phones will depend on your individual needs and preferences.