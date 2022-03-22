Galaxy S22 vs iPhone 13: Which should you buy?

Samsung's trio of flagship devices for 2022 is here. The new Galaxy S22 lineup contains Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and the S22 Ultra. Even though on the surface they look like just refined versions of their predecessors, they're much more. The Galaxy S22, especially, looks like a solid Android flagship for its $799 price tag. Another excellent flagship smartphone available at this price range is Apple's iPhone 13.

If you're confused about which one to buy, don't look anywhere else. In this article, we go over how the Samsung Galaxy S22 and the iPhone 13 differ from each other by breaking down their hardware specifications to help you make a decision.

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

Apple's iPhone 13 Pro is also available around the same price range as the Galaxy S22 Plus. If you're thinking to compare those two, then check out our detailed piece on the Galaxy S22 Plus vs iPhone 13 Pro to learn every little bit of information about the flagship offerings from Samsung and Apple.

Galaxy S22 vs iPhone 13: Design and Display

On the first look, the Samsung Galaxy S22 looks a lot like its predecessor. It still carries the same 'Contour Cut' design wherein the camera module of the smartphone flows over the device's left edge and blends seamlessly with the frame. The back is made out of Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus+ which has been given a haze finish. Overall, the smartphone now looks more modern, fashionable, and sleek.

On the other hand, iPhone 13 also retains the same flat edge design Apple revived with the iPhone 12 The only slight change in the iPhone 13's design is a bit of increased thickness (bigger battery) and diagonal camera lenses (due to bigger sensors). The iPhone 13 features Ceramic Shield front glass, which Apple claims is the toughest glass on a smartphone.

Moving on to the front of the two devices, both flagships come with fantastic displays. Samsung Galaxy S22 features a 2X Dynamic AMOLED 6.1-inch flat display that boasts an FHD+ resolution and support for up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The refresh rate is one key area where iPhone 13 loses. Though the iPhone 13 features a 6.1-inches OLED panel, its refresh rate is stuck to 60Hz. Though it features a 240Hz touch sampling rate, the S22's display will still feel better in comparison to the iPhone 13. If you're looking for the best-in-class display, Samsung Galaxy S22 is a clear choice out of the two.

What processor do S22 and iPhone 13 feature?

When it comes to the processor, it's the same story as Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus vs iPhone 13 Pro. Apple has had a lead in the chipset industry for quite a few years now, and it's the same case here with A15 Bionic vs Exynos 2200 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. All in all, if you are looking for a smartphone that offers unhindered usage with a great combination of performance and efficiency, the iPhone 13 is bound to be the better pick out of the two.

Samsung offers different chipsets in different regions for the Galaxy S22. Regions like India, South Africa, North America, South Korea, and the UAE have the Qualcomm variants of the S22 whereas Samsung sells the Exynos 2200 variant in Europe. You can learn more about the region-specific variants here.

Coming to the performance of the S22, you won't see hiccups in day-to-day usage. The Exynos 2200 variant, which ships with the Xclipse GPU, is a result of the collaboration between Samsung and AMD. It's a 4nm node process-based chipset that is designed on the latest ARM v9 architecture. Both processors, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and the Exynos 2200, in their initial coverage have proven to be good performers, and you won't face much of an issue.

If you're a normal user, you aren't likely to notice any performance difference between the Galaxy S22 and Apple's iPhone 13. Both phones will run games and apps at their maximum settings. Frequent switching between apps and multitasking will also be a breeze. However, if you want that the maximum output from your smartphone, we would recommend you to go with the iPhone 13.

Galaxy S22 vs iPhone 13: Camera

Samsung Galaxy S22 features a triple camera setup. This includes a 50MP main wide-angle camera, a 10MP telelens, and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. The main 50MP camera of the device comes with features like Dual Pixel autofocus, Optical Image Stabilization, and an 85-degree field of view. The 10MP telephoto lens features 3x optical zoom while the ultra-wide camera boasts a field of view of 120-degree. Samsung has added tons of features to the Samsung Galaxy S22 camera and you can learn more about them here.

On the other hand, the iPhone 13 only comes with two camera sensors. This dual-camera setup includes a 12MP Wide camera and a 12MP Ultra-Wide lens. The new sensors are large in size and the camera system overall comes with new features as well. These features include Photographic Styles, Cinematic Mode, sensor-shift optical image stabilization, and many more.

To learn more about the cameras on these flagship phones, check out our reviews of the iPhone 13 and Samsung Galaxy S22 on YouTube.

Galaxy S22 vs iPhone 13: Battery?

Apple has improved on the battery front a lot in the past few years. Gone are the days when you needed to carry a power bank + Lightning cable with your iPhone. The iPhone 13 builds on the better battery life of the iPhone 12 series and the general consensus around the iPhone 13's battery life is that it is great, it'll last you a whole day, and you probably won't need to put it to charge before night.

On the other hand, though, Samsung Galaxy S22 has been heavily criticized for its poor battery life. The Galaxy S22 features a 4,000 mAh cell, and it seems that this battery is not big enough to power the 120Hz AMOLED display throughout the day. Though we still believe the device can last through a day of light usage, it's inferior in comparison to the iPhone 13. If you're looking for a smartphone that you won't need to charge every 10 hours, iPhone 13 seems like a safe bet.

Samsung Galaxy S22 The Galaxy S22 is the latest flagship smartphone from Samsung. It comes with a powerful chipset, a large 6.6-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 50MP primary camera, and much more. Check out all the deals on the device using the links given below. Apple iPhone 13 The iPhone 13 is the default smartphone from Apple for 2021. If you're looking for an experience that remains fast and fluid over years to come and not lacking on any hardware front, this is the device to get. Check out all the deals on the device using the links given below!

Galaxy S22 vs iPhone 13: Technical Specifications