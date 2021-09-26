Samsung’s Galaxy S22 series is one of the most anticipated smartphone series of 2022. After the launch of the highly successful Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, everyone has turned their attention towards Samsung’s S22 flagship series. Though we’re still months away from the announcement, popular leaker OnLeaks has published the first 3D renders of the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Renders

Taking a first look at the S22 Ultra renders, the smartphone looks quite similar to the last year’s Note 20 series. Interestingly, the renders show the smartphone with an S Pen slot at the bottom. Ice Universe has previously suggested that the S series will replace the Note series, and the S22 Ultra seems to be Samsung’s first step in that direction. The leaker has also suggested that the upcoming S22 Ultra will come in red color, and OnLeaks has published the renders to showcase how the smartphone might look in the red color.

The camera housing is also different in comparison to the S21 Ultra. S21 series had a camera housing in which camera sensors and lens melted into the side frames, however, Samsung seems to have taken a traditional camera bump approach with the S22 Ultra. A few hours after OnLeaks published the renders, Ice universe suggested that an S22 Ultra prototype without the uniform camera bump exists. The leaker then published new red-colored renders depicting the two variants the phone could be available in.

Samsung first added the S Pen functionality to the S series with the Galaxy S21 Ultra. With the S22 Ultra, it seems that Samsung is on its way to fully embrace the S Pen in the Ultra lineup and make it the Note’s spiritual successor.

Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ Renders

Few hours after OnLeaks published Galaxy S22 Ultra renders, the leaker also revealed the design of the upcoming Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22+. Quite interestingly, the renders show that the S22 and the S22+ will have a different design than the Ultra model. The standard S22 and S22+ in renders look quite similar to the currently available S21 series, wherein the camera bump meets the side of the frame.

Moreover, the renders show that the S22 and the S22+ lack an S Pen slot meaning the S Pen support could be exclusive to the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Check out the renders of both the smartphones down below (S22 is shown in white color whereas the S22+ is in green color):

Zouton US also detailed the specifications of the S22. They claim the smartphone will feature a 6.06-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with the centered punch-hole camera. In addition to this, the smartphone series is expected to feature Exynos 2200 processor (Snapdragon 898 in select markets), an in-display fingerprint reader, an IP68 dust and water resistance rating, 25W fast wired charging, and support for Qi wireless charging. The publication also published a video regarding the same. Check it out below.

What are your thoughts on Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra renders? Let us know in the comments section below!

Via: Digit, 91Mobiles, Zouton