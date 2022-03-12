These are the best Galaxy S22 Ultra leather cases

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is without a doubt a beautiful device that immediately makes us remember the fantastic yet simple design of the Galaxy Note series. But, like every other smartphone, it needs some protection against falls, scratches, and everyday use. However, protection doesn’t always mean we have to take away the elegance and status of a high-end device, as we also know that leather is always a great option to give that premium feel to your new smartphone or any other product.

So, we have decided to search the market and make a collection of some of the best leather cases for your new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. These cases will keep your phone protected, at the same that it will also make your device look good anywhere you go.

If you have any remaining questions about the Samsung Galaxy S22, we have also created a Frequently Asked Question (FAQ) guide that answers most of our audience's questions.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Leather Cover Made by Samsung Samsung’s official Galaxy S22 Ultra Leather Cover comes in three different color options. It may be one of the best options on this list since this leather cover was specifically designed for the Galaxy S22 Ultra by its creators. It features camera lens protection a premium, elegant, and slim design that will also keep your phone safe from falls and scratches. Olixar Genuine Leather Wallet Black Case Great protection with a friendly price tag Olixar’s Genuine Leather Wallet Black Case for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is one of the most affordable options on this list. You get 360-degree protection, two useful card slots, a premium slim executive design crafter from genuine soft grain leather, and more. A great option for those who love minimalistic design. Noreve Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra leather cover French style and protection Noreve’s Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra leather cover is one of the most customizable options in this selection. It comes in 12 different color options. You can also choose between ten different leather textures. Further, you get to choose whether or not to get engravings, card slots, and more. This case is designed and processed in France, so you may have to wait a while before you actually get it on your phone. Noreve Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra leather case Protection with style Noreve’s Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra leather case is just as customizable, but this option is a bit more expensive. The difference is that this model will double up as a wallet that will also keep your phone safe from falls and everyday use. Mous Limitless 3.0 Black Leather Phone Case Slim and sleek design The Mous Limitless 3.0 Black Leather Phone Case may be one of the most expensive options in this selection, but for good reasons. It will deliver superior drop protection in a slim and sleek design. It is also compatible with Qi-certified wireless chargers, and it will also work perfectly with Limitless 3.0 accessories. TimeCat Genuine Leather case Sexy looking leather wallet TimeCat’s Leather Case for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra provides full protection for your device, as well as shock absorption and a beautiful design. It only comes in brown, and you will only be able to carry three credit cards with you, but at least its design won’t add that much bulk to your devices. SHIELDON Case for Galaxy S22 Ultra Protection with added features Shieldon’s case for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is made from genuine leather. This wallet case with an integrated kickstand also features Radio-frequency identification blocking to keep your credit cards safe from anyone who wants to steal your data. Your Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will also be safe, as it features shockproof protection, and it comes in six different color options. Defencase Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Case Tons of room for your credit cards Defencase’s Wallet Case for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is made out of durable PU leather, which isn’t really leather, but it looks the part. This may be the best option for those who live a vegan lifestyle since it won’t put any adorable creature at risk. It also comes with a lanyard strap, and it will hold up to 10 cards. Plus, you also get five different color options to match your style. TORRO Phone Case Elegance and protection TORRO’s Leather Folio case was designed and handcrafted exclusively for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G to ensure that you will get a snug fit, full access to the phone’s buttons, ports, screen, and easy access to the S Pen thanks to its precise cutouts. This case is made with top-grain leather sourced from the finest tanneries in the US, so you can also expect an amazing look and feel in hand. However, you only get three color options to choose from. BlackBrook Case Samsung S22U Ultra Wallet Case Detachable Wallet Case BlackBrook’s Case Samsung S22U Ultra Wallet Case comes with a handcrafted detachable wallet case that intends to replace your wallet, as it includes a luxury folio wallet with a kickstand that will also help you to enjoy your favorite content without having to hold your phone all of the time. It is made with a single piece of leather to provide an amazing look, and it will also help to keep your phone safe, which is what matters in the end. Belroy Leather Case for Samsung Galaxy Premium, eco-tanned leather The Bellroy Leather Case for Samsung Galaxy features a super slim profile, premium echo-tanned leather, protective polymer bumper edges, soft microfiber lining, and it won’t get in the way of your phone’s wireless charging capabilities. You can get yours in four different colors, and it comes backed with a 3-year warranty, so you can be sure that your phone will be safe. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Strada Functional and fashionable folio design The Strada Series wallet case for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features a functional, fashionable folio design that protects your device and your screen. It also comes equipped with a cardholder for cash or cards and a classic look. It is made with premium leather, a metal latch, and a polycarbonate shell, and it comes with a slim profile to help you reach for your phone without any issue.

Our Recommendation

Indeed, there are several options for you to choose from. Most of them will deliver elegant looks, and essential protection, while others will even provide shock protection and even space to carry your credit cards. So, in the end, your needs may define what case is better for your everyday use. However, if we were to choose a leather case for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, we would stick with the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Leather Cover to keep your phone safe from accidents and possible scratches. In addition, its design will add minimal bulk to your new device, and it will also help improve its overall look and feel.

If we were going for a second option, we would also consider the Strada Series wallet case for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from OtterBox. It is one of the best brands in the case market that will keep your phone safe, and it will also provide room for a couple of cards and cash.

You can also check out our selection of the best thin cases for your Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra or check out the best battery cases available for your device. Just in case you’re looking for more options to choose from.