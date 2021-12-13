Galaxy S22 Ultra could be called S22 Note, spotted on Samsung’s website ahead of launch

Leaks and rumors about Samsung's highly-anticipated Galaxy S22 smartphone series have started to flow. We have already seen the possible camera housing, storage and color options, the alleged price tag and the design for the rear cameras of the S22 lineup, and now we've some more information about the possible naming scheme of the smartphone series.

Previous rumors have suggested that Samsung could rename the S22 series as Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Pro, and the Galaxy Note 22 Ultra. However, this naming scheme has long been deemed as "not true." Now, popular leaker, Tron, has suggested that Samsung could indeed give the smartphone series a new name. According to the leaker, Samsung will call the highest-end variant as Samsung Galaxy S22 Note and not S22 Ultra. Samsung could attach the 'Note' tag alongside the S22 Ultra as the model is said to come with an S Pen.

Another leak claims that Samsung has already started the preparations for the S22 series. The Chinese variant of the phone, which could come with the model number SM-S908U, has already been spotted on Samsung's website. Even though the page doesn't reveal anything, it does suggest that Samsung has started the launch preparations.

In addition to being spotted on Samsung's website, the alleged Samsung Galaxy S22 Note has also been seen on the benchmarking website Geekbench. The variant that has shown up on Geekbench is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC variant which manages to score a single-core score of 1,219 and a multi-core score of 3,154.

Thankfully, we don't have to wait much for the rumors to be confirmed. Previous leaks have suggested that Samsung’s new flagship is allegedly arriving on the second week of February, with pre-orders starting on the same day of the Unpacked event.

Via: GizmoChina, PhoneArena