Galaxy S22 Ultra and S22 Plus press renders surface online

The next generation of Samsung Galaxy S22 Series is going to be announced early next year, and a new press render image just got leaked online, showcasing the Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy S22 Plus devices. The render gives us a closer look at what to expect, and the design of the duo matches with the leaked renders that we’ve seen in the past few months.

LetsGoDigital found the renders that showcase the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with the S Pen, and the white Galaxy S22 Plus with a familiar design. The Galaxy S22 Series (expect the Ultra) will keep the Galaxy S21 Series design, although the back is expected to be glossy and not matte. There are also different color tweaks and design improvements which are hard to tell from the renders.

The images reveal that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will indeed support the S Pen, and it won’t have a separate camera module that houses all sensors together, instead, each camera sensor will be housed in its own camera islands. It’s unclear how big the camera bump will be, but it looks like it will not be hard to scratch the lenses when placed on a flat surface, and we would imagine the device will also wobble on its own. Color-wise, the S22 Ultra looks nearly identical to the Note 20 Ultra Mystic Bronze color.

While the press renders don’t reveal anything else about the specifications, we expect the Galaxy S22 Series to pack either a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip or Samsung’s own Exynos 2200 SoC, which will likely be market dependant once again. The memory and storage options are rumored to be 8/12GB RAM and 128/256/512GB storage options. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is rumored to come with a 108MP primary, a 12MP ultrawide, and a 10MP 10x telescope, and a 10MP 3x telephoto camera sensor on the back. The Galaxy S22 Series are expected to be announced sometime in January or February as per the latest rumors.