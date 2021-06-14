microsd alternatives for Galaxy S21

We are several months away from the launch of the new Samsung Galaxy S22 series. Still, we have already started to receive some rumors suggesting that there may be major differences between the Ultra variant and the more affordable models. Now, the latest rumor could come to add more details about these differences and why the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra may be the best option for those looking for the best.

The latest rumor concerning the Samsung Galaxy S22 series comes from Twitter user @FronTron, where he claims that Samsung is considering a similar strategy to the one we saw in the current Samsung Galaxy S21 Series, where only the Ultra variant would arrive with a glass back, while the base and the plus models would have an improved “reinforced polycarbonate,” material. Now, he also clarifies that this is still one of the considering options, not a final decision, so many things can change between now and the time the new Galaxy S series launches.

Now, this may not be all that bad for most Samsung fans, as a reinforced polycarbonate or plastic back will do better against falls and possible accidents. Also, this could help Samsung to cut down on production costs, which would also mean that the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus could arrive with a lower price tag. But then again, this is just a possibility.

    Samsung Galaxy S21 series

Other rumors suggest that the new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra would also be the only model to feature an LTPO panel and a larger 6.8-inch display, which matches the real estate on the current S21 Ultra. It is also believed that Samsung could partner up with camera maker Olympus to produce camera modules for the next generation of phones. Sadly, we have also received word suggesting that we won’t get an under-display camera in the Galaxy S22 series, but we may get one in the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Via SamMobile




A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

