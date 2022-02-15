Report: Galaxy S22 has better signal reception than other Android smartphones

Calling and messaging are some of the fundamental functions of the smartphone for which cellular reception is important. With the new 5G bands, signal reception and cellular connectivity are becoming one of the distinguishing factors among smartphones.

Google Pixel 6 was recently criticized for its poor performance when it came to cellular connectivity. However, Samsung isn't cutting any slack in this department as according to a report from PCMag, the new Galaxy S22 series outperforms other Android devices when it comes to signal reception in areas with weak cellular connectivity.

The publication carried out tests like connection strength, speed, and performance on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra in low-signal environments. Unsurprisingly, the Galaxy S22 performed excellently in every aspect. The phone comes with a Qualcomm-provided X65 modem in the United States and PCMag touted its improvements as "drastic" in comparison to smartphones that are just a few years old.

The tests were conducted across two Samsung smartphones on two different cellular networks. The publication chose a Galaxy S22 Ultra and an S21 Ultra that were on T-Mobile, and an S22 Plus and an S21 FE that were on Verizon's network.

When testing the download speeds, the S22 Ultra and S22 Plus outperformed the other two Samsung smartphones especially in the areas with low signal. The graph on the right shows S22 Ultra outperforming last year's S21 Ultra with decreasing signal strength. Similarly, S22 Plus outperformed Samsung's own recently introduced S21 FE when testing download speeds.

There were some inconsistencies in the tests but PCMag said that these were the "pre-release quirks" that can be solved through future firmware updates and network management. We've also been testing our Samsung Galaxy S22 units on our end. Make sure to subscribe to Pocketnow's YouTube channel to check out the review of the new Galaxy devices as soon as it is out.

Source: PCMag | Via: 9to5Google