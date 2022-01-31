Galaxy S22 & S22 Plus to ship in March, S22 Ultra to ship on February 25, leak suggests

Previous reports suggested the Samsung Galaxy S22 Series were going to become available from February 25, and this included all three flagship devices. A new leak now suggests that Samsung is facing some supply chain issues and likely some component shortages, which may have resulted in Samsung pushing the dates back for the Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus to March 11.

Jon Prosser revealed the news on Twitter, confirming that Samsung is having supply chain issues with the Galaxy S22 lineup. Prosser reports that pre-orders for the Galaxy S22 flagships will still go ahead and go live on February 9, but availability dates have been split for the Galaxy S22 Ultra, and Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus devices.

According to Prosser, the Galaxy S22 Ultra will become available and start shipping as expected, on February 25. However, the Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus will be pushed by slightly and only become available from March 11. That’s precisely two weeks apart, which might help Samsung catch up with the orders and many of the missing components and parts required to build the new flagships.

The new Galaxy S22 Ultra will reportedly have a dedicated S Pen slot, and feature a massive 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X 3080 x 1440 display with a 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus have a 6.1-inch and 6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X 2340 x 1080 displays with a 10-120Hz adaptive refresh rate. Earlier today, we’ve also reported where the Snapdragon and Exynos Galaxy S22 variants would launch.

The next-generation Galaxy flagship devices will be announced on February 9 at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event. Samsung already has a page on their website that allows interested people to reserve their next Galaxy devices. Users who sign up will also receive a $50 Samsung Credit for a qualifying purchase.