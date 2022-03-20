Does the Galaxy S22 Series support the S Pen stylus?
After its announcement at Samsung Unpacked on 9th February, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Series went on sale from 25th February, promising a great overall experience for those looking to buy an Android phone. The lineup consists of three devices featuring iterative upgrades with the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus and a substantial change to the Ultra variant. Last year's Galaxy S21 Ultra sees its successor, the Galaxy S22 Ultra, revamped into a device that embodies the essence of Samsung's popular Note lineup.
But, seeing as the Galaxy S21 Ultra featured S Pen support without a dedicated silo, it may raise the question, do the traditional Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus also support the S Pen?
Unfortunately, Samsung has limited S Pen compatibility to only the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. Both Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus will remain as traditional bar phones without access to productivity-based features linked with the S Pen stylus.
If you are a prospective Galaxy S22 Ultra buyer, we've detailed more information about the accessory below.
Is the S Pen any better on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra?
The S Pen experience on the Galaxy S22 Ultra is arguably the best that Samsung has delivered to date, as the OEM reports that it has managed to lower the latency down to 2.8ms, bringing a certain level of fluidity to the user experience — the latency on Galaxy S21 Ultra was a claimed 9ms.
Apart from this, features that you may have used as a Galaxy Note user can be found on the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The off-screen memo feature, Air Commands, and the ability to use the S Pen as a Bluetooth remote are all present. The last feature on the list was not available on the Galaxy S21 Ultra, as the S Pen (sold separately from Galaxy S21 Ultra) did not come with a battery.
Which S Pen works with Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra?
Before we end this piece, while Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with a built-in S Pen and a dedicated silo to store it; So, if you ever wish to use a different stylus, the smartphone does feature support for the other models sold by Samsung.
The various S Pens that are compatible with Galaxy S22 Ultra can be found in the list below.
- Included S Pen — you can also purchase a replacement from Samsung.
- S Pen Pro — this accessory is also compatible with other Galaxy products, including laptops, tablets, and phones.
