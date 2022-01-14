Galaxy S22 Series to have Gorilla Glass Victus+, leak suggests

The Gorilla Glass Victus launched about 1.5 years ago, and it’s been used on most high-end, premium smartphones since. A new leak now suggests that the Galaxy S22 lineup may arrive with an updated Gorilla Glass Victus+ that would likely offer better performance and slightly more protection in case of a drop.

According to Ice Universe, all three upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 devices will launch with the updated Gorilla Glass Victus+ panel, consisting of the standard Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 Ultra flagships. The tweet doesn’t confirm if the glass will be used on the front, back, or perhaps both sides.

The Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus were premium flagship devices, but Samsung launched them with plastic back panels. If the company decides to apply a Gorilla Glass Victus+ glass panel on the back, it will likely introduce a little more weight to the device, and make it feel more premium in hand. However, the Galaxy S21 Ultra did launch with Victus on both the front and back.

There are currently many conflicting rumors are about the new Exynos 2200 chipset, which is supposed to power the new Galaxy S22 series in many regions. The recently announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC will likely power most of the Galaxy S22 series sold in North America and China. While we don’t have any official information on the release date for the new devices, some leaks suggest that it could happen as soon as February 8. We’ll have to wait and see as we uncover more news about the next-generation of Galaxy flagships in the coming weeks.

