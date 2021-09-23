S22 predecessor
Samsung Galaxy S21 Series

We’re just months away before the Samsung Galaxy S22 series is official. Quite a lot of information about the upcoming smartphone has leaked, and now a report claims that Samsung will introduce new color variants with the Galaxy S22 series.

Reliable publication Galaxy Club claims the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ will be available in Black, White, and Pink Gold and a Green variant. The Green variant is said to be close to the Olive/Dark hue color. On the other hand, the report claims that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will be offered in only three colors – Black, White, and Dark Red. The report claims the ‘Red’ color of the S22 Ultra will be as dark as the dark green of the Z Fold 3.

This is the first time Samsung will introduce a red color for the global variant — if all goes well and nothing changes before launch. Previously, Samsung has offered red color variants but in specific regions only. The Note 20 was offered in Mystic Red in South Korea, the Galaxy S10 series was in Cardinal Red in Switzerland, and the Galaxy S9 lineup was official in China in Burgundy Red. Sammobile claims there are not only the colors S22 will be available in.

Samsung Galaxy S22 is said to launching sometime next year. It is rumored to feature a 6-inch display, with S22+ featuring a 6.7-inch and S22 Ultra featuring a 6.8-inch display. Along with the high-quality screens, the S22 will feature an AMD GPU-powered Exynos 2200. It will reportedly feature a 50MP triple-camera setup and will support 45W fast wired charging.

Are you looking forward to picking up a Galaxy S22 series smartphone next year? Which color would you purchase the smartphone in? Let us know in the comments section below!

Source: Galaxy Club




An engineer by degree, news reporter by profession, and an avid sports lover. You’ll find me scrolling Football Twitter when I’m not writing about cutting-edge technology. Have a tip? Noted a mistake? You can reach out using the email given below.

Contact: [email protected]

You May Also Like
Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini official with A15 Bionic, camera upgrades, and more
Today, Apple introduced the iPhone 13 series, which consists of the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max flagships. 
galaxy buds 2 colorways
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 bundle, Sony WF-1000XM3 and more are on sale today
Check out the latest deals available at Amazon.com, where you will find the latest Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 and more on sale
Galaxy s21 FE onleaks voice angled
Report: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE production issues fixed, a bit too late?
Samsung has reportedly fixed production issues of the Galaxy S21 FE and the smartphone could launch soon.