We’re just months away before the Samsung Galaxy S22 series is official. Quite a lot of information about the upcoming smartphone has leaked, and now a report claims that Samsung will introduce new color variants with the Galaxy S22 series.

Reliable publication Galaxy Club claims the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ will be available in Black, White, and Pink Gold and a Green variant. The Green variant is said to be close to the Olive/Dark hue color. On the other hand, the report claims that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will be offered in only three colors – Black, White, and Dark Red. The report claims the ‘Red’ color of the S22 Ultra will be as dark as the dark green of the Z Fold 3.

This is the first time Samsung will introduce a red color for the global variant — if all goes well and nothing changes before launch. Previously, Samsung has offered red color variants but in specific regions only. The Note 20 was offered in Mystic Red in South Korea, the Galaxy S10 series was in Cardinal Red in Switzerland, and the Galaxy S9 lineup was official in China in Burgundy Red. Sammobile claims there are not only the colors S22 will be available in.

Samsung Galaxy S22 is said to launching sometime next year. It is rumored to feature a 6-inch display, with S22+ featuring a 6.7-inch and S22 Ultra featuring a 6.8-inch display. Along with the high-quality screens, the S22 will feature an AMD GPU-powered Exynos 2200. It will reportedly feature a 50MP triple-camera setup and will support 45W fast wired charging.

Source: Galaxy Club