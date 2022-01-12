This is how much the Galaxy S22 will cost, according to report

Samsung's flagship series launch is getting closer day by day. The Korean giant is expected to launch its flagship series in early February, and while we have heard a lot about the features, design, and specs of the smartphone series, we haven’t heard much about the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup. Reliable leaker chunvn8888 has now shared the alleged pricing of the base variants of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series and the Tab S8 series.

According to the leaker, all Samsung Galaxy S22 models will cost $100 more than the price of the same S21 variant. For example, the standard Samsung Galaxy S21 retailed for $799 in the United States. But, according to the leaker, the vanilla Galaxy S22 would cost $100 more and will be sold for $899. Similarly, the Galaxy S22+ and the Galaxy S22 Ultra could cost $1,099 and $1,299, respectively, according to the leaker. It's important to note that these prices are of the base variants, and higher storage and cellular variants could cost even more.

Samsung Galaxy S22: $899

Samsung Galaxy S22+: $1,099

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: $1,299

In a separate tweet, the leaker says that Samsung wanted to keep the S22 pricing the same as the S21 series, but they had to increase the price by $100 more due to chip shortage and the series using Qualcomm chipsets. Earlier today we reported that all the Samsung Galaxy S22 models (in all the regions) would be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen1 and not Exynos 2200. He also says that Samsung increased the price of its recently launched S21 FE by $100 in the last moments. According to @chunvn8888, Samsung wanted to keep it under $600, but due to these reasons, it launched at the same price as that of S20 FE.

In addition to sharing the prices of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, the tipster has also shared the alleged pricing of Samsung's upcoming Tab S8 series. While the leaker hasn't stated the exact pricing, he says that the Tab S8 will be priced "under $850". In addition, he says that the Tab S8+ will cost in between "$900-1000" whereas the Tab S8 Ultra could be priced "around 1100".

As we have seen with the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, the pricing of Samsung smartphones can change at any moment. So we'll recommend you to take this S22 pricing information with a pinch of salt. But, if Samsung launches the S22 series at these prices, would you buy one? What are your thoughts on the S22's alleged pricing? Let us know in the comments section below!

Via: Sammobile