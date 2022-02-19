Galaxy S22 series demand at an 'all-time high', pre-order volume exceeds expectations

Even though it might not look like a complete overhaul over the Galaxy S21 series, the Samsung Galaxy S22 series is impressive. While we're still working on our review, the phone impressed us during our early hands-on impressions. If you're thinking of placing an order for a Galaxy S22 series smartphone, you might want to place an order soon as shipping dates for some models have started to slip to April.

If you've visited Samsung.com in the past few days to place an order for the Galaxy S22 series, you must have noticed that not a single model is ready to be shipped on February 25 (the actual release date of the device). The earliest you can get an S22 model from Samsung is the first week of March. Some models, such as the 1TB variant of the Galaxy S22 Ultra have been pushed to April 15, as pointed out by 9to5Google.

The situation is similar for the S22 Ultra at the major US carriers as well. AT&T and T-Mobile are shipping the Ultra model by late March or mid-April with some variants delayed as far back as May. S22 and S22 Plus, on the other hand, are available for pickup from February 25.

While the delays sound bad for a customer, Samsung is happy. The company says the demand for the S22 series is at an "all-time high" and the pre-order volume has exceeded the company's expectations.

"We’re grateful for the excitement and response to our new Galaxy S22 series. Interest in Galaxy S22 series is at an all-time high with the pre-order volume exceeding our expectations. We’re committed to getting these devices to our customers as early as possible. However, some customers may experience delays depending on the market, model, and color. We greatly appreciate the patience and understanding"

Source: PCMag | Via: 9to5Google