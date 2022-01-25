Galaxy S22 event date and time leaked by Samsung Unpacked website

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is almost here. We're getting more and more information about the series as the launch nears. Samsung has already announced that it will be holding its event next month but is yet to officially reveal the exact date and start time of the first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2022. Now, in a new leak, the Galaxy S22 series' event start date and time have surfaced.

According to Samsung's own website (via TechInsiderBlog), the Samsung Galaxy S22 event will be held on February 9 and will start at 10 AM ET. Previous rumors suggested that Samsung will be unveiling the series on February 8, 2022. But, it looks like Samsung has pushed the Galaxy S22 announcement date by one day and will now unveil the Galaxy S22 series and the Galaxy Tab S8 series on February 9, 2022.

According to the leaker, this is the launch timeline of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series:

Galaxy Unpacked event date: February 9, 2022, 10 AM EST

Pre-reservation date: February 14th to 21st

Pre-booking open: February 21st to 24th.

Release date: February 25th

The leaker even went on to share the Google Calendar invite for the event. Even though Samsung hasn't announced the unveiling date just yet, you can add the event to your calendar which will convert the start time of the first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2022 to your local time zone.

A few hours after the TechInsiderBlog reported Galaxy 2022 Unpacked event details, popular leaker Evan Blass (via 9to5Google) took to Twitter to unveil the official poster of the event. The poster also shows that the event is set to be held on February 9, 2022. It also, essentially, confirms the start time of the event, i.e., 15:00 UTC, which is 10 AM EST.

While Samsung is yet to announce the event time and date officially, the company has already started reservations for the next 'noteworthy S series device'. You can already reserve a Samsung Galaxy S22 model for yourself and receive a $50 credit towards your purchase, taking the price of the series a bit down — which is already a lot according to the rumors.

In case you're interested in reading more about the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, check out our Samsung Galaxy S22 rumor roundup that has every bit of leak and rumor about the Samsung Galaxy S22 that has surfaced on the internet. Thankfully, we don't have to wait much longer for the rumors to be confirmed as Samsung is holding its event within the first ten days of next month, as per the rumor. What are your expectations from the Galaxy S22 series? Are you looking forward to buying one? Let us know in the comments section below!

Via: Tom's Guide