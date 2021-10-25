s22 note 22 ultra render

While we’re still waiting for Samsung to announce Galaxy S21 FE, leaks and rumors about the upcoming S22 series have continued to flow. First, renders of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series leaked that showed that Samsung could integrate S Pen into the S22 Ultra. Since then, the battery size of the S22 series, charging speed, and backplate of the S22 Ultra have leaked. Now, according to a new rumor, we could see Samsung ship the S22 series with Qualcomm’s next-generation Snapdragon 898 or Exynos 2200.

Well-known leaker Max Weinbach, on Twitter, says Samsung will sell all the three models of the S22 series – the standard Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra – with either the Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 or the Samsung Exynos 2200 chipset. The chipset will again depend on the region the smartphone is being sold in. For those who don’t know, Samsung sells the Qualcomm variant of the S series smartphones in the United States and Korea, whereas other regions such as Europe, China, and India get the Exynos variant.

Qualcomm variants have previously outperformed the Exynos variant — both in terms of performance and in terms of efficiency. However, the performance is expected to be the same this time as Qualcomm is said to be giving the contract for manufacturing its 4nm Snapdragon 898 chipset to Samsung’s Foundry business.

Via: TechRadar




