Even though it’s still months away, Samsung Galaxy S22 leaks and rumors have started to show up. Last week, the first 3D renders of the upcoming flagship smartphone showed up on the web, suggesting that the S22 and S22+ (which could also be named S22 Pro), won’t be much different than the S21 series. Along with the renders, rumors also detailed the specifications of the standard Galaxy S22. The reports suggested that S22 will be smaller than S21, coming in at 6.06-inch display size, and the same has been suggested by the Galaxy S22 battery capacity leak as well.

According to a new report, the Galaxy S22, which will reportedly have the model number SM-S901B, will have a 3,700 mAh battery. This is a 300 mAh downgrade from the S21 but that might be due to its overall smaller body. Paired with a smaller display, and a much more power-efficient Exynos 2200, the battery may perform on par with the Galaxy S21.

In addition to the battery size leak, Sammobile also reports that Samsung has opted for the same battery supplier for the Galaxy S22 series as the Galaxy Note 7. If you don’t remember, Samsung Galaxy Note 7 caused havoc around the world as many units started exploding. Ultimately, Samsung had to recall all the units of the smartphone.

Samsung cut off its relationship with the battery supplier, known as Amperex Technology Limited (ATL), after the Note 7 fiasco, but Sammobile now reports that the same supplier has “gradually been brought back into the chain.” So much so that Samsung is willing to give the battery contract to the same supplier for all the models of the Galaxy S22 series.

The report does note that Samsung uses the battery from the same supplier in its Galaxy A/M series smartphones, as well as Watch and Galaxy Buds wearables. None of the devices since Note 7 have reported any issue, and now Samsung is willing to give the contract to the supplier for the S22 series.

Via: Sammobile 1,2