Grab a Galaxy S22 for free at AT&T by trading in your old phone

By Sanuj Bhatia February 17, 2022, 10:30 am
Galaxy S22 ATT Deal Source: Pocketnow

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is impressive. While we're still working on our review, the phone impressed us during our early hands-on impressions. If you're one of those who're thinking of placing an order for a Galaxy S22 smartphone, AT&T might just have given you one more reason to buy one — and it's unskippable.

If you've any Samsung Galaxy S series device — yes, any — AT&T will slash up to $800 from the price of your S22 purchase. If you do the math, you can possibly grab the baseline S22 model completely free, even for exchanging the original Galaxy S from 2010.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 comes with a flagship 4nm chipset, a three-camera setup on the back that is capable of capturing important memories both day and night, and a long battery life that can last a full day on a single charge. If you want a compact and stylish device, the Galaxy S22 is one of the best devices to get in 2022.

AT&T, on its website, says that you can trade "ANY Note, S or Z series phone in ANY condition from ANY year" and you'll get $800 off towards any Galaxy S22 series smartphone. You can then use the $800 credit towards the purchase of baseline S22 (which will ultimately cost you $0) or you can buy any other S22 smartphone and AT&T will slash $800 from its price.

Samsung devices eligible for trade-in go back to the original Galaxy S from 2010. You can also trade in A-series Galaxy devices, including the A32, A50, A51, A52, A70, A71, and A72. If you don't own a Samsung smartphone, you can also trade in Apple iPhones from iPhone 6 to iPhone 13 and Google Pixel devices as well.

What are your thoughts on the Galaxy S22 deal by AT&T? Will you be grabbing one now? Let us know in the comments section below!

