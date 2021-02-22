We start this week with some amazing deals. First, the Samsung Galaxy S21 series is currently getting up to $200 off over at Amazon.com. This means that you can get your new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra for just $1,000 if you can live with 128GB of storage. If you want the Samsung Galaxy S21+, you can get one for $800 or get the base model for just $700 with a $100 discount, both of them with 128GB storage. These are the US variants, which means that they also feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor.

However, you can get a new Samsung Galaxy S21 for just $75 if you have an eligible device to trade-in and if you’re ok with having your device locked to one of America’s largest networks. The same 128GB Galaxy S21 can be yours for $100 if you want the unlocked version. The Galaxy S21+ starts at $115, while the Galaxy S21 Ultra goes for $400, and if you want the unlocked options, you can get them for $215 and $500 in their 128GB storage variants. Still, if you wish to get last year’s Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, you can get one for $425; when you trade in an eligible device.

However, deals are not limited to the Galaxy S line, as you can get the vanilla Galaxy Note 20 for $450, while the Note 20 Ultra can be yours for $550. Both of them are equipped with an S Pen, 128GB storage, and more. The LTE-only variant of the Galaxy Z Flip has once again dropped to $100, but you can get 5G support for $100 more, as it’s selling for $200. And if you want the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, you can get it for $999.99 after a $1,00 with an eligible trade-in.

Finally, the latest iPhone SE can be yours for free over at Verizon.com. You can get yours if you add a new line to an eligible Unlimited Plan and 24-month installment plan. Shipping is also free, so you won’t have to pay for anything else, well, if you get the 64GB storage option. If you what the 128GB variant, you will have to pay $5 for 24 months or $10 a month for the 256GB variant.