The Galaxy S21 series is receiving a new feature – not from Samsung but from Amazon. The Amazon Luna game streaming service can now be access on the Galaxy S21 series, which includes the vanilla Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra. The owners of these smartphones can now take advantage of the Amazon Luna game streaming service on their devices. The Galaxy S20 series already has support for the service.

The latest development comes from a tweet by Amazon Luna. It wrote, “Amazon Luna is now compatible with even more Android devices from Samsung including the S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra phone.” Hence, these smartphone users can now access Amazon Luna on their devices. For the unaware, to play games on Amazon’s game streaming service all you need is a stable internet connection, a compatible game controller or mouse and keyboard, and a supported device.

As of now, the game streaming is limited to 1080p at 60fps. However, support for 4K game streaming for select titles will be enabled soon. Notably, Amazon’s cloud gaming service is only available in the US. At launch, it was accessible on Fire TV, PC, Mac, and via its own web app on iOS. Further, the service was released for Android back in December. The Android version is similar to the iOS version where users can directly access the cloud gaming services via the Chrome web browser. There is no need to download an app. You can get its access here.

The Android devices that support Amazon Luna are:

Pixel 4XL, 4A, 4A 5G, Pixel 5

Samsung Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, Note 10, Note 10 Plus, S20, S20 Plus, S20 Ultra, Note 20, Note 20 Ultra. Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, and Galaxy S21 Ultra

OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, 7 Pro 5G, 8, 8 Pro, Nord, 7T, 7T Pro, 7T Pro 5G