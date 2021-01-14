Samsung’s Galaxy S21 is finally here. The company has announced three models in the new lineup: the Galaxy 21, Galaxy S21 Plus, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra. This time around, the three smartphones are not just refined versions of their predecessors but they feature an all-new design, flagship chipset, top-notch cameras, and big batteries. Hence, you might be wondering if you should pull the trigger and buy one of these new devices. Here are the 5 reasons to buy the new Galaxy S21 series.

Gorgeous design

Galaxy S21 Galaxy S21 Plus Galaxy S21 Ultra IP68 certified

Wireless PowerShare

Dual-SIM (Nano + e-SIM) IP68 certified

Wireless PowerShare

Dual-SIM (Nano + e-SIM) IP68 certified

Wireless PowerShare

Dual-SIM (Nano + e-SIM) 151.7×71.2×7.9 mm 161.4×75.6×7.8 mm 165.1×75.6×8.9 mm 171 grams 202 grams 228 grams

The Galaxy S21 series features an all-new design language. The camera module now flows over the devices’ left edge and blends seamlessly with the frame. This design is consistent across the Galaxy S21 lineup. However, it does come in a couple of different finishes, which depends on the base colorway of the device.

The Galaxy S21 comes in four color variants — Phantom Violet Phantom Gray, Phantom White, and Phantom Pink. That said, the Phantom Violet and Phantom Pink colorways feature a copper-colored frame and camera module, while the Phantom Black colorway features a black frame and camera module. At last, the Phantom White colorway has a silver frame and camera module.

Notably, the Galaxy S21 comes with a plastic back, which helps in reducing the bulk of the device. On the other hand, the other two elder siblings feature a glass rear. The Galaxy S21 Plus has a slightly larger footprint. It comes in Phantom Silver, Phantom Black, and Phantom Violet color options.

As for the Galaxy S21 Ultra, it sports a similar camera island, which is much larger than the camera module of the other two variants. Unlike the two vanilla Galaxy S21 models, the Ultra variant features a curved display. It comes in Phantom Black and Phantom Silver color options.

Excellent display

Galaxy S21 Galaxy S21 Plus Galaxy S21 Ultra 6.2-inch Infinity-O

Dynamic AMOLED 2X

FHD + (2400 x 1080 pixels)

120Hz refresh rate

1300 nit peak brightness

421 PPI pixel density

Gorilla Glass 7 6.7-inch Infinity-O

Dynamic AMOLED 2X

FHD + (2400 x 1080 pixels)

120Hz refresh rate

1300 nit peak brightness

394 PPI pixel density

Gorilla Glass 7 6.8-inch Infinity-O

Dynamic AMOLED 2X

WQHD + (3200 x 1440 pixels)

120Hz refresh rate

1600 nit peak brightness

515 PPI pixel density

Gorilla Glass 7

The new phones feature an all-new display, which is one of the best reasons to buy the Galaxy S21 series. While the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus have a flat-screen, the Ultra model retains the curved display.

The Galaxy S21 features a 6.2-inch Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. It has a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels with a pixel density of 421 PPI. It supports a 120Hz refresh rate and the peak brightness can go up to 1300 nits.

Flat or curved?

Coming to the Plus model, it features a bigger 6.7-inch Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. It comes with the same FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1800 pixels and supports a 120Hz refresh rate. It can co up to 1300 nits as well.

Lastly, the Galaxy S21 Ultra is the biggest of the trio. It features a 6.8-inch Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. It gets a bumped up resolution of WQHD+ (3200 x 1440 pixels) with a 515 PPI pixel density. The display can go up to 1600 nits. The trio comes equipped with Gorilla Glass 7 on top for protection. All three smartphones support HDR10+.

Top-notch performance

Galaxy S21 Galaxy S21 Plus Galaxy S21 Ultra Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

Exynos 2100 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

Exynos 2100 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

Exynos 2100 8GB 8GB 12GB 128GB / 256GB

5G, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC,

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax 128GB / 256GB

5G, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC,

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax 128GB / 256GB / 512GB

5G, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC,

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax

The new flagship series is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC or the Exynos 2100 chipset, depending on the region. This will ensure that your new smartphone is buttery smooth and can last an entire day with good battery optimization. The presence of the latest processor also means photography improvements. Expect a better photo quality from the predecessor.

The Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus come equipped with 8GB of RAM, while the Galaxy S21 Ultra has 12GB of RAM. the former two have two storage options of 128GB and 256GB, whereas the latter comes in three storage variants of 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage. These smartphones support an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner for quick biometric authentication.

New set of cameras

Galaxy S21 Galaxy S21 Plus Galaxy S21 Ultra 12MP primary camera

(f/1.8, 1/1.76-inch, 1.8µm, OIS)

12MP ultra-wide camera

(f/2.2, 120°, 1/2.55-inch, 1.4µm)

64MP telephoto camera

(f/2.0, 1/1.76-inch, 0.8µm,

OIS)

3x hybrid optical zoom 12MP primary camera

(f/1.8, 1/1.76-inch, 1.8µm, OIS)

12MP ultra-wide camera

(f/2.2, 120°, 1/2.55-inch, 1.4µm)

64MP telephoto camera

(f/2.0, 1/1.76-inch, 0.8µm,

OIS)

3x hybrid optical zoom 108MP primary camera

(f/1.8, 1/1.33-inch, 0.8µm, OIS)

12MP ultra-wide camera

(f/2.2, 120°, 1/2.55-inch, 1.4µm)

10 MP telephoto camera

(f/2.4, 1/3.24-inch, 1.22 µm, OIS)

3x hybrid optical zoom

10 MP telephoto camera

(f/4.9, 1/3.24-inch, 1.22 µm, OIS)

10x hybrid optical zoom 4K at 30/60 FPS

8K at 30 FPS

FHD at 30/60/120 FPS

Slo-mo HD at 960 FPS 4K at 30/60 FPS

8K at 30 FPS

FHD at 30/60/120 FPS

Slo-mo HD at 960 FPS 4K at 30/60 FPS

8K at 30 FPS

FHD at 30/60/120 FPS

Slo-mo HD at 960 FPS 10 MP front camera

(f/2.2, 80°, 1/3.24-inch, 1.22µm) 10 MP front camera

(f/2.2, 80°, 1/3.24-inch, 1.22µm) 40 MP front camera

(f/2.2, 80°, 1/2.8-inch,

0.7 µm)

The Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus both sport a triple rear camera setup, which is led by a 12MP primary sensor. It supports OIS as well. It is accompanied by a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens that has a 120-degree field of view and an f/2.2 aperture. The third sensor is a telephoto lens, which supports 3x hybrid optical zoom and OIS. On the front lies a 10MP selfie shooter. The rear cameras can record up to 8K at 30FPS and slo-mo in HD at 960 FPS.

On the other hand, the Galaxy S21 Ultra sports a quad rear camera led by a massive 108MP sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and support for OIS. It is accompanied by a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a 120-degree field of view and an f/2.2 aperture. There is a 10MP telephoto lens with OIS and support for 3x hybrid optical zoom. Lastly, it comes equipped with another 10MP telephoto camera with support for OIS and 10x hybrid optical zoom. Selfies are taken care of by a 40MP shooter. Further, the rear cameras can record up to 8K at 30FPS and slo-mo in HD at 960 FPS.

S-Pen!

A new addition to the Galaxy S-family, the Galaxy S21 Ultra supports S-Pen! Notably, only the Ultra variant comes with the necessary hardware to support S-Pen input, and not the standard Galaxy S21 or the Galaxy S21+. That said, the smartphone doesn’t have a slot to house the stylus. Hence, Samsung is selling cases that have a dedicated slot to keep the S-Pen.

That said, the S-Pen doesn’t come for free. Instead, Samsung will sell it separately for $39.99 in the US market. Further, the folio case, which has a slot to house the stylus will set you back at $69,99.

Galaxy S21 reasons to buy: Conclusion

These were the 5 reasons to buy the new Galaxy S21 series. What do you think of the new smartphone lineup? Are these compelling enough for you to upgrade? Tell us in the comments below!