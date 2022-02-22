Here's when your Galaxy S21 phone could get One UI 4.1

Samsung introduced its new One UI 4.1 software update along with its Galaxy S22 update earlier this month. The new One UI 4.1 brings new features to the Galaxy smartphones, including RAM Plus, Smart Widgets, and much more. If you've been wondering when Samsung will roll out the update to the Galaxy S21 users, it seems that it won't be too long.

According to a report from Piunikaweb, Samsung will release One UI 4.1 to Galaxy S21 users this month-end. A tipster told the publication that they were talking to Verizon's representative who reportedly confirmed the One UI 4.1 rollout timeline for Galaxy S21 smartphones. According to the report, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will receive One UI 4.1 in February end. For now, there's no word on availability for S21 and S21 Plus devices.

Samsung has recently improved the update cycle for its smartphones. It was one of the first major Android OEMs to release Android 12 to its devices. The company also promises four years of major Android OS upgrades for its recently introduced Galaxy S22 series. And now, we could see One UI 4.1 land on the last year's flagship series almost along with the new S-series devices.

Source: Piunikaweb | Via: Android Authority