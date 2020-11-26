Samsung is tipped to be prepping to launch its next flagship, the Galaxy S21 series earlier than usual. The smartphones could be launched in January, as opposed to the late February unveiling. Ahead of the launch, several leaks and rumors have revealed the specifications and features of the upcoming phones. Now, another feature leak says that Samsung could program Bixby to understand your voice as a biometric option.

Essentially, you'll be able to unlock the Galaxy S21 with your voice

The development comes from SamMobile, which reports that the Galaxy S21 series could launch running One UI 3.1 out of the box. Hence, it is likely to include new features that will be exclusive to the upcoming phones until One UI 3.1 is released for other Galaxy devices. And, one of these features might be the option to use Bixby Voice as a biometric method to unlock the phone.

To recall, Bixby had the ability to unlock the device and follow your commands after the “Hi Bixby” trigger. Moreover, it used to offer the option to set a voice password for hands-free device unlocking. However, these features were eventually baked out of the voice assistant, and cannot be found in Bixby any more. But the report goes on to say that One UI 3.1 will let you select Bixby voice unlock from the phone’s lock screen security settings. The exact details of how the feature works remain unknown.

The Galaxy S21 is tipped to feature a 6.2-inch FHD+ LTPS display. The upcoming phone lineup is said to sport a 120Hz refresh rate screen and be powered by the Snapdragon 875 / Exynos 2100 SoC. The specifications of the trio were recently leaked, and you can see them here.