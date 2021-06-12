Samsung’s Galaxy S21 series is among the most powerful – and arguably, the most stylish – Android flagships out there. But all that smartphone goodness comes at a hefty asking price, and you definitely don’t want to spoil its good looks with scratches or cracked glass. The solution? Get a protective case, and there’s no better place to start than Samsung’s own portfolio of protective cases. Check out this list of all the first-party Galaxy S21 case options.

Samsung Clear Rugged xCover Case Transparent ruggedness Certified to withstand drops from a height of up to 1.5 meters, the Samsung Galaxy S21 rugged xCover case has a transparent back with grooves that are made out of polycarbonate. The rugged TPU bumper has a soft touch feel and provides extra corner protection. View at Samsung

Clear Standing xCover Case Kickstand clarity If you’re not a big fan of hiding the Galaxy S21’s beautiful design, a clear case is the best option for you. Thankfully, Samsung’s own Clear Standing xCover Case offers just that. The reinforced sides ensure that it can brush off a few bumps, and there’s a kickstand too. View at Samsung

Samsung Leather Cover Premium protection Made out of genuine leather, the Samsung Leather Cover wraps around your Galaxy S21 series phone like a second skin for protection against abrasive agents. It has a soft touch finish for better grip, and wraps all the way around its camera island for peak assurance. View at Samsung

Samsung S-View Cover Multi-functional The S-View cover has been designed with the Galaxy S21 Ultra in mind as it features a holder to keep the stylus alongside the ridge. Plus, it has an anti-microbial coating on top, while the vertical window lets you see the time, date, and other important details. View at Samsung

Samsung Silicone Case Silicone shield Just like the Samsung S-View Cover, the official silicone case also has an S Pen slot along the left edge. I’ve been using the silicone case with my Galaxy S21 for a while now, and have been thoroughly impressed by the material quality, especially the great in-hand feel. View at Samsung

Samsung Clear Cover Back to basics Samsung’s crystal clear transparent case for the Galaxy S21 series phones is for folks who prefer a minimalist approach when it comes to cases and don’t want it to spoil the phone’s sharp looks or vibrant colors. The thin and light case also comes with anti-yellowing tricks. View at Samsung

Samsung Rugged Protective Case Supremely sturdy The most rugged protective solution from Samsung, this one comes with a MIL-STD-810G Transit Drop certification. There are vertical grooves at the back, alongside a built-in kickstand too. The bumper is made out of sturdy TPU and has a soft-touch feel for extra grip. View at Samsung

Samsung Kvadrat Cover Green guard This one employs sustainable Kvadrat fabric that is made from recycled PET bottles and is also fully compostable. The fabric mesh pattern looks and feels great, and it's quite sturdy as well. Moreover, there’s a small hook at the bottom that lets you attach a strap to it. View at Samsung

Samsung LED Back Cover Light it up This multi-functional cover for your Galaxy S21 series devices not only protects your phone, but also shows you LED notifications on the rear panel. You can even create always-on custom logos, see call notifications with a distinct caller code and even the camera shutter countdown. View at Samsung

Samsung LED Wallet Cover Most versatile Rocking an anti-microbial layer on top, the Samsung LED Wallet Cover lets you accept or reject incoming calls right from the cover surface. You can see the time, jazz up the design with customizable LED icons, and access easy-to-read notifications. There’s also a card pocket inside, which is a neat addition. View at Samsung

First-party Galaxy S21 Case – Our pick?

If I were to pick one from the list, I’d go with the Samsung Kvadrat case. The mesh fabric pattern not only looks and feels great, but it’s also a sustainable solution that happens to be 100% compostable. In a nutshell, you’re contributing towards a great cause to save our planet and protecting your pricey phone at the same time. Plus, both the violet and grey color options are equally stunning.

That concludes our round-up of all the first-party Galaxy S21 cases offered by Samsung. Didn’t find what you were after, and need to expand the scope of your search? Check out this list of the best Galaxy S21 series cases, and the best rugged cases as well. We have a ton of other related content too that you can check out on the Pocketnow website.