Samsung Galaxy S21 FE might be the most delayed smartphone of 2021. The smartphone was expected to launch earlier this year, however, due to the chip shortage, the smartphone has been delayed to October this year. Now, according to a new report, Samsung has fixed production issues of the Galaxy S21 FE and the smartphone could launch soon.

According to the report, Samsung has manufactured around 10,000 Galaxy S21 FE units, though this figure is nowhere close to what Samsung would’ve liked. Korean publication ET News now claims that mass manufacturing of Galaxy S21 FE is underway in anticipation of a Q4 2021 release. If this timeline is to be believed, Samsung could achieve the launch timeline of October 2021.

However, there’s no report on when Samsung will start the ‘full’ production of Galaxy S21 FE. Even the South Korean mobile operators have yet to receive any launch details, claims the new report. With Samsung so close to announcing S22, the train seems to have left the station for S21 FE. The Galaxy S21 has already dropped to the price of S21 FE’s expected price. Given the situation, Samsung might not launch the phone after all.

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Samsung Galaxy S21 5G has dropped to low prices on Samsung Official Store. Check out now! view at samsung

Most specs of the Galaxy S21 FE have leaked so far. The smartphone is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 888 5G chipset, accompanied by 6GB of RAM. Reports suggest it will have a Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with Full HD+ resolution and support a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by a 4,500mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging and Qi wireless charging. Along with powerful internals, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will have a 12MP+12MP+8MP triple-camera setup. The 12MP sensor will be the primary wide-angle lens which will be able to record 4K 60fps.

Now that the production issues are fixed, Samsung might launch the Galaxy S21 FE soon. But, even if they do, are you looking forward to buying Samsung Galaxy S21 FE? What are your expectations from the high-end mid-ranger? Let us know in the comments section below!

Via: Sammobile

Source: ETNews