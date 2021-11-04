A new mock-up of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 FE was shown off in a new video that shows how big the device is going to be, and how the rear panel will look like. The Galaxy S21 FE in the video is built on the existing Galaxy S10’s frame for support, and it gives us a good idea of what to expect in January, when the device is expected to launch and go official at CES 2022.

The video is posted by Concept Creator, who collaborated with LetsGoDigital to create the mock-ups. Although we haven’t seen any real-life photos or videos leak of the upcoming Galaxy S21 FE, we’ve seen a number of renders in the past, as well as the full manual leak, revealing some of the hardware design and button placements on the device.

The video shows off the physical design based on the CAD renders that we’ve seen posted previously, and it’s worth noting that all of the parts that are shown are made of plastic, and the texture and overall feel will most certainly be different from the real product, including the finish and colors.

Jermain Smit, better known as the Concept Creator, said that he’d be receiving the “main camera and telephoto lens” in the coming days, which means that he may be able to confirm whether the S21 FE comes with optical stabilization. Smit may be able to give us more details on the sensors (via GSMArena).

We expect the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE to be announced at CES 2022, which will take place in Las Vegas between 5-8 January. The device is expected to arrive with either a Snapdragon 888 chipset, or Samsung’s own Exynos 2100 SoC (although, it’ll likely depend on the market as with other Galaxy devices), have a large 6.4-inch AMOLED display, and have other flagship features and camera quality to the Galaxy S21 Series. The device is expected to cost around the same as the S20 FE, and come in violet, pink, white, and gray color options.