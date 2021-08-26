Galaxy Samsung’s FE, or Fan Edition, series has been quite popular among smartphone buyers. The smartphones under the FE series are quite a good mix of features and prices. However, we’re yet to see Galaxy S21 FE, despite Samsung announcing the S21 well over eight months ago. Galaxy S21 FE has made an appearance here and there, with smartphones showing up on Google Play Console and its full HD renders being leaked, however, we’re yet to see any official from Samsung regarding the next edition of the FE smartphone.

Well, until now. The launch of the highly-anticipated smartphone seems imminent S21 FE made a brief appearance on the French version of Samsung’s official website. Spotted by Sammobile, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE was mentioned on Samsung France’s website page that advertises the free YouTube Premium offer, along with Samsung’s other S21 series smartphones. According to the advertisement, the Galaxy S21 FE will come with a 4-month subscription to YouTube Premium, when, or if, it launches.

Apart from this, pretty much everything about Samsung’s next FE phone has leaked. It’ll be powered by a Snapdragon 888 5G chipset, accompanied by 6GB of RAM. It’ll have a Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with Full HD+ resolution and support a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by a 4,500mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging and Qi wireless charging.

Along with powerful internals, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will have a 12MP+12MP+8MP triple-camera setup. The 12MP sensor will be the primary wide-angle lens which will be able to record 4K 60fps.

What are your expectations from the Galaxy S21 FE? Do you think Samsung will announce the smartphone in the coming days? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!