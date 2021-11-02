We’ve been hearing rumors about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 FE for a very long time now. It’s to the point that we now nearly know everything about the smartphone — the only thing that’s left is for Samsung to launch it. Last week, a report claimed that Samsung is planning to launch the Galaxy S21 FE smartphone in January 2022. The report claimed that Samsung had started the mass production of the device, two months ahead of launch, and now a new leak shows the back panel of the device from the pre-assembly line.

S21FE hands-on photos, not renders.

2/4 more soon. pic.twitter.com/FsY0mYeZFc — Mauri QHD (@MauriQHD) November 1, 2021

The renders of the device were shared by @MauriQHD on Twitter (via Sammobile). The images show S21 FE’s back panel from the front and back. It shows that the smartphone will feature a triple camera setup, similar to Samsung Galaxy S21 with a LED flash next to it. The camera module looks a bit “pushed back,” but Sammobile “expects” the final version that will have a camera housing that will protrude.

Samsung S21 FE as to be one of the most delayed smartphones in a while. With the global chip shortage in place, and Samsung’s latest foldable smartphones enjoying more demand than expected, Samsung’s Galaxy S21 FE launch has been delayed quite a lot. With Let’s Go Digital, now pointing to a mid-January release, and the S21 FE pre-assembly back panel leaking, it seems that the mid-range smartphone isn’t that far.