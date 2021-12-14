Galaxy S21 FE colors leak as Samsung announcement inches closer

We are getting more and more Samsung Galaxy S21 FE leaks as we get closer to its alleged launch date that could take place in the first weeks of 2022. We have seen recent images of the device at Samsung.com, and we have even seen what seem to be real-life images of the device. However, the latest images come from none other than well-known leaker @evleaks at Twitter, which match pretty much every single other leak we’ve seen in the last few weeks.

We have new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE images courtesy of @evleaks on Twitter. He recently images of Samsung’s more affordable version of the Galaxy S21 in four different color variants, including white, black, lavender, and olive. At first glance, you would think that this is just a bunch of Samsung Galaxy S21 images, but they lack a different color accent on the device’s camera hump.

Several great things are said to come with the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. Some suggest that it may be the first Samsung device to come equipped with One UI 4 out of the box, which is Samsung’s take on Android 12. Rumors also claim that the Galaxy S21 FE may receive Android 13, 14 and 15, whenever these become available, which would make it a great option for those users who don’t like to be switching phones every year.

Finally, one of the latest rumors suggests that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE may arrive with the same starting price as the one we received with the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, meaning that you would be able to pick up your new device starting at $700. This price will most likely drop when you purchase your device at Samsung.com since the company’s trade-in deals are rather extraordinary, and they let you save up to $800 on select devices.