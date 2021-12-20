Galaxy S21 FE 5G accidentally got listed on Samsung Ireland

Samsung’s Fan Edition device has been rumored for nearly a year, and it was supposed to be announced a long time ago, but due to chip shortages and the current situation around the world, it had been delayed. Recent rumors claimed that Samsung may be planning on announcing it sometime in January – perhaps at CES – or in February before the Galaxy S22 Series. Samsung Ireland apparently didn’t get the memo, and it accidentally published the Galaxy S21 FE on its website, revealing the design, price, and a few more important bits.

Samsung Ireland has accidentally posted the Galaxy S21 FE 5G product pages on its website, unveiling the Olive green color and the storage configurations. The page also contained a few official render images, which we managed to get our hands on (via GSMArena).

Samsung posted two pages, one for the 128GB model, and another for the 256GB variant. We’re unsure if the 256GB model will come with more memory, but a leakster claims that the former will have 6GB of RAM, while the latter will sport 8GB of memory. The 6/128GB model will reportedly cost €769 ($870), while the 8/256GB variant will set you back €839 ($950). It’s worth noting that these prices could still change until the announcement.

We’ve seen everything leak out of the Galaxy S21 FE series, including all of the color configurations, the leaked user manuals, the reported support for microSD card slot and a 32MP camera. The device is expected to come equipped with a Snapdragon 888 chipset, a 32MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide, and an 8MP telephoto sensor on the back, which will reportedly support 3x optical zoom.