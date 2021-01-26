We are still getting some amazing deals on new Samsung devices. The latest bundle may be of your interest since B&H is currently offering a new Samsung Galaxy S21 bundled with Samsung The Sero LS05T 43-inch HDR 4K UHD Smart QLED TV for $1,798. This deal gets you an unlocked Galaxy S21 with 128GB storage, an awesome Smart TV with portrait/landscape rotation, and a $1,000 discount. You can get the same combo but with a Galaxy S21 Ultra for $2,198, with the same $1,000 savings.

However, you can also get your hands on a new Samsung Galaxy S21 with up to $700 savings if you go to Samsung.com. Of course, things aren’t as simple. To get the $700 discount, you have to trade-in an eligible device. You will then be able to get the vanilla Galaxy S21 starting at $100, the Galaxy S21 Plus for $300, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra for $500. Now, goodies don’t stop there, as you can get up to $200 instant credits to use towards watches, earphones, and more when you pre-order your device. You will receive a free Galaxy SmartTag, and you will also get to enjoy four months of YouTube Premium for free. With those savings, you can also grab a new TV, as the Hisense 55-inch Class H8 Quantum Series Android 4K ULED Smart TV is currently selling for $478 after a $50 discount. Just remember that the Galaxy S21 pre-order period will be over in two days, so you may want to hurry.

There are more smartphone options to choose from. First, we will mention the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 that can be yours for $1,000 after a $1,000 discount. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and the Z Flip 5G are also on sale, and you can get them for $300 and $450, respectively, and the Samsung Galaxy Note Series 20 can also be yours starting at $450 for the vanilla variant the $750 to go Ultra.

That’s not all, we keep getting deals on the Google Pixel 4a 5G, and now you can get it for as low as $410 over at Best Buy if you activate the phone today. If you want to activate it later, you can get it for $459, which matches Amazon’s option that gives you a $40 discount.

Finally, we find the ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 2-In-1 Laptop with a 14-inch Full HD Touchscreen with an Intel Core M3-8100Y processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage space for just $485 after an $84 discount. You can also get the ASUS Chromebook Flip C436 2-in-1 Laptop for $900 with a $100 discount, and you’d get an Intel Core i5 processor, 512GB storage space, a fingerprint scanner, and more. Or get the Core i3 version with 128GB storage for $700 with the same $700 discount.