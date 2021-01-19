Samsung’s latest flagship is here. The company has announced three models: the vanilla Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra. These new phones come in a total of 6 color options. Hence, it could be pretty confusing if you are in the market for a new flagship. Don’t worry. We are here to help. Here are all the Galaxy S21 colors. We breakdown which phones they are available with, and which ones we think you should buy.

The three main Galaxy S21 colors

Below mentioned are Phantom Violet, Phantom Silver, and Phantom Black colors for the Galaxy S21 trio. While the first one is available for the vanilla and Plus model, the latter two are available for the Plus and Ultra variants.

Phantom Violet This new Purple-Gold combination looks gorgeous! IIt has lilac on the rear with matte finish and a gold strip around the edges as well as the camera module. It is quite unique.

Phantom Silver Silver is one of the most classy colors on the phones. This one stands out as the rear color is a darker shade of silver and the camera module has a contrasting shade. However, for The S21 Ultra, it is only available with the 128GB of storage.

Phantom Black Blacks might not be catchy, but this one certainly is! It offers matte black glass at the rear with an even darker shade of black for the camera module. It looks gorgeous in person!

More for the vanilla model

The Galaxy S21 variant is selling in three more exclusive color options. Some of these colors look fantastic, and we feel the premium variants might be missing out on the fun colors. Here are the three Galaxy S21 colors

Phantom Pink This is one gorgeous pink color. Samsung has really brought out the best of its flagships with these color options. The lovely pink color options has a pink and gold combination that looks fantastic.

Phantom Gray This one's higher variant of the Phantom Black. It has a similar style with a muted gray on the rear and a contrasting gray for the camera module. It looks classy!

Phantom White White is never going out of fashion. The Phantom White color option offers a combination of white and silver. The former covers the rear while the latter is present on the camera housing.

Samsung.com-exclusive Galaxy S20 colors

While the above-mentioned colors are available almost everywhere, there are some color options that are available only at Samsung.com. The regular Galaxy S21 doesn’t have any additional colorways. However, both the S21 Plus and S21 Ultra come with a few additional color options.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra exclusive options

Samsung is selling the Galaxy S21 Ultra in three exclusive colorways, and they are:

Phantom Titanium Titanium looks amazing on the Galaxy S21 Ultra. It is a mix between gray and black. The gray covers the rear of the phone in a matte finish, while t gets a contrasty-black in the camera module.

Phantom Navy It appears to be a combination of those carbon-fibre skins and a dark shade of blue. The former is present in the camera housing , while the rear is covered in a matte navy blue colorway.

Phantom brown This one is also available only on the ultra variant and has a carbon-fibre-like black finish in the camera housing. The rear is covered in dark brown. This one is a stand-out colour-combination.

Galaxy S21 Plus-exclusive options

The Galaxy S21 Plus is available on Samsung.com in two exclusive color options. These are:

Phantom Gold Gold has been one of the go-to color option for companies in the past few years. This one is dazzling. It looks like its slightly darker than the camera module, while there is still a two-tone finish.

Phantom Red What is a phone lineup without the color red? And this one is absolutely gorgeous. It has a color combination of red and gold. The former covers the rear while the latter is present in the camera housing. It is definitely an outstanding combo.

Which Samsung Galaxy S21 color should you buy?

Overall, the Galaxy S21 series is available in an interesting choice of colors and combinations. Some, like the Phantom Black, are a refreshing take on the so-called “boring” color options, and they look absolutely fantastic in person.

If you are looking forward to buying the Galaxy S21, you have a lot of options available. The Phantom Violet is the most unique-looking colorway, while the Phantom Pink looks gorgeous as well. If you want a more reserved color option you can look at Phantom Gray, which is essentially a slightly lighter Phantom Black color.

If you are in the market for the Galaxy S21 Plus, you still have plenty of options to choose from. And, the Phantom Violet tops our recommendation. The Phantom Black is next in line with its refresh take on the black colorway. Meanwhile, if you want to stand out from the crowd you can go with the Phantom Red color option. It’s dazzling.

Coming to the Galaxy S21 Ultra, your choices are limited. We recommend the Phantom Black here, or you could also go or the Phantom Silver if you are more into that. If you want an exclusive color option, look at Phantom Titanium or Phantom Navy.