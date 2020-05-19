Starting June 4, Verizon will sell a new variant of the Galaxy S20 that is compatible with its Ultra Wideband mmWave 5G network. Dubbed Samsung Galaxy S20 5G UW, this variant will be up for pre-orders starting May 21 in the US. Also, it will be compatible with Verizon’s low-band 5G network when it rolls out.

5 said in a press release that the Galaxy S20 5G UW will be up for grabs in an exclusive Cloud White paintjob. Customers, both new and existing, can avail a $150 discount that will be given across 24 months in the form of bill credits.

Only the 128GB storage variant of the Galaxy S20 5G UW will be sold by Verizon in Cloud Pink and Cosmic Gray colors, aside from the Cloud White shade. Pre-orders will kick off tomorrow with a $41.66 plan (24-months) or a straight full payment of $999.99 for the Samsung flagship.

Source: Verizon

