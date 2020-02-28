Samsung Galaxy S20 is one of the latest Samsung smartphones of 2020. On the other hand, the iPhone 11 is the cheaper, updated entry-level iPhone from Apple. Both of them are the youngest of the three flagship siblings launched by the respective companies.

However, that doesn’t mean they are priced the same. There is a $200 price gap between the iPhone 11 and the Galaxy S20’s asking price. Hence, we compared the specs of both the smartphones side-by-side to know how they compare against each other. Here is the only Galaxy S20 vs iPhone 11 specs comparison you need to read before making your purchase decision.

Galaxy S20 vs iPhone 11

Display

Samsung Galaxy S20 features a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED display. It comes with a 3200 x 1440 pixel resolution at 566 PPI and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Moreover, the handset sports a 120Hz refresh rate at 1080p. It has HDR video support and comes equipped with the Corning Gorilla Glass 6. Thanks to the design language, it has a screen-to-body ratio of 88.59%.

As for the Apple iPhone 11, it features a 6.1-inch IPS LCD display with a 1792 x 828 pixel resolution at 324 PPI. The aspect ratio is 19.5:9, and as a result, the screen-to-body ratio is 80.04%. The display comes equipped with an oleophobic coating. However, the refresh rate remains at 60Hz.

Hardware and Performance

Both smartphones pack the latest and greatest chipsets from distinct manufacturers. The Galaxy S20 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, which is an octa-core, 64-bit, 7nm SoC, paired with Adreno 650 GPU. The base variant comes with 12GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. However, it is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card slot. The handset runs Android 10 with OneUI 2.0 on top.

On the other hand, the iPhone 11 is powered by the Apple A13 Bionic chipset, which is a Hexa-core, 64-bit, 7nm SoC, paired with an Apple-designed 4-core GPU. The base variant comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of non-expandable internal storage. It runs iOS 13.

Camera

One of the most-talked-about of a smartphone is its camera. Both manufacturers have put in their best efforts on the two entry-level flagship variants. Similarities first: Both of them feature stereo speakers and no headphone jack.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 sports a triple rear camera setup: a 12MP primary lens with f/1.8 aperture + a 64MP telephoto sensor with f/2.0 aperture + a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture. The cameras are capable of shooting 8K UHD at 24 FPS, 4K UHD at 60 FPS, Full HD at 240 FPS and HD at 960 FPS. There is an LED flash as well. It supports OIS, HDR, and EIS. Further, on the front lies a 10MP selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture.

The iPhone 11 sports a dual rear camera setup: a 12MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture + a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.4 aperture. It misses out on the telephoto lens. There is a quad-LED dual-tone flash. It is capable of shooting 4K UHD at 60 FPS, Full HD at 240 FPS, and HD at 960 FPS. More features include OIS, continuous autofocus, and picture-taking during video recording. As for the selfie camera, it is of 12MP as well and has an f/2.2 aperture.

Battery

The Samsung Galaxy S20 packs a Li-Po 4,000mAh battery. It supports 25W fast charging, USB Power Delivery 3.0 and Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W. Moreover, it comes with reverse wireless charging at 9W.

On the other hand, the iPhone 11 packs a Li-Ion 3,110 mAh battery. It supports 18W fast charging, USB Power Delivery 2.0, and Qi wireless charging. It does not support wireless charging.

Design

The Galaxy S20 dimensions are 5.97 x 2.72 x 0.31 inches (151.7 x 69.1 x 7.9 mm). The back panel is made of Corning Gorilla Glass 6 and it sports an aluminum frame. The handset is rated IP 68 for water and dust resistance. The biometrics include 2D face unlock and ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint sensor. It weighs 163 grams.

Coming to the iPhone 11, it measures 5.94 x 2.98 x 0.33 inches (150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3 mm). The rear panel is made out of glass and the frame is aluminum. It is rated IP 68 as well, for dust and water resistance. The biometrics include 3D face unlock. Further, it weighs 194 grams.

Galaxy S20 vs iPhone 11: Price

It must be noted that the Galaxy S20 supports 5G connectivity. On the other hand, the iPhone 11 is a 4G-only device. That said, here is the pricing for various variants of the two smartphones:

Galaxy S20

128GB: $999

iPhone 11

64GB: $699

128GB: $749

256GB: $849

After reading our Galaxy S20 vs iPhone 11 specs comparison, if you are still confused about which phone you should buy, read this.

