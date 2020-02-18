Samsung has been known to equip its flagship phones with gorgeous Super AMOLED displays, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra is no exception. In its latest display quality test, DisplayMate has awarded the Galaxy S20 Ultra its highest possible A+ rating.

DisplayMate mentions in its review that the Galaxy S20 Ultra’s screen is ‘Visually Indistinguishable From Perfect’, thanks to its color calibration accuracy and overall performance.

The Galaxy S20 Ultra’s Dynamic AMOLED 2X display was praised for its low screen reflectance, high brightness output, color accuracy, and good viewing angles. Other aspects like native color gamut, good contrast ratio, and high refresh rate also helped the Galaxy S20 Ultra’s display set multiple new records.

Source: DisplayMate