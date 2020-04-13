Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
Not many people appreciate buying an Exynos variant of Samsung flagships, especially with a track record of poor performance behind it. The latest one to join the infamous list is the Galaxy S20 Ultra, as users are now complaining about massive heating and camera autofocus issues on their $1,500 phone.

Starting with the autofocus issues, the Galaxy S20 Ultra’s camera simply fails to lock the focus and keeps defocusing the subject in the viewfinder. Here’s how it looks:

This serious focusing issue is happening after Samsung rolled out multiple corrective updates to fix the Galaxy S20 series’ camera woes. Coming to the heating and poor battery life, we did some digging and found a ton of complaints on the official Samsung community forum, Twitter, and Reddit among other platforms.

It appears that the Galaxy S20 Ultra heats up quickly, and even running regular apps leads to performance throttling and a steep decline in battery performance. Take a look at some of the user complaints:

120hz issue from Galaxy_S20
