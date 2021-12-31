Galaxy S20 Series will receive One UI 4, based on Android 12 next month

Samsung has been working on the One UI 4.0 update for quite a while now, and while the company just resumed the roll-out for the Galaxy S21 Series and Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 foldables, it will soon be available on the older Galaxy S20 Series too. The Korean giant has officially confirmed that the Galaxy S20 Series aren’t planned to receive any more beta updates, which means they’ll jump straight to One UI 4.0 stable release, assuming the final tests go smoothly.

The news comes from Samsung Korea’s Beta Operating Manager (via SamMobile), who said “there are currently no plans to open additional betas” and the company is “preparing to open the official version.” This is all great news until we see that Samsung hasn’t announced which of the Galaxy S20 Series devices would be the one receiving the update first. Whatever the case is, it’s great to see Samsung work on updating its slightly older flagship devices in a timely manner.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Series was announced on February 11, 2020, and they’re nearly 2 years old at this point, and they’re still one of the best Samsung phones on the market today. The devices sport a Snapdragon 865 5G chipset in North America, and an Exynos 990 nearly everywhere else. Samsung has also promised that its devices would receive many years of software support, and it’s a good first sign to see Samsung delivering on its promises with continued great support for its flagship and mid-range smartphones.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Series is expected to receive the official One UI 4.0 stable software sometime in January, although they may receive it later as the recent halt may have changed the timeline ever so slightly.