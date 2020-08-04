Image: Patreon / Evan Blass
We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

In the past few weeks, we’ve come across multiple reports regarding an upcoming budget flagship from Samsung called the Galaxy S20 FE, where the ‘FE’ likely stands for ‘Fan Edition.’ Now, the ever-reliable tipster Evan Blass has shared a render (via XDA-Developers) of what he claims to be the Galaxy S20 FE.

From the front, the device looks more similar to the mid-range Galaxy A51 rather than a Galaxy S20 variant. But that is not surprising as the Galaxy S20 FE will be cheaper than the vanilla Galaxy S20, which means Samsung is cutting some corners in the aesthetics as well as the internal hardware department.

As per previous leaks, the Galaxy S20 FE will pack a 120Hz display and its IP68-certified build will offer water and dust resistance as well. A 4,500mAh battery will reportedly keep the lights on. If the leaks turn out to be true, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE will hit the shelves in October and will follow in the footsteps of the Galaxy S10 Lite.

