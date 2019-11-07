Rumors are starting to pour in mentioning the 2020 Galaxy S11, and we’ve recently heard that it will be equipped with a 108MP camera. Said camera is codenamed “Hubble” (after the space telescope) and we’re now hearing that one of its features gets another space-inspired name.

Samsung has filed to trademark “Space Zoom” with the European Union Intellectual Property Office. Its description is pretty self explanatory, and revealing:

Software for use in smartphones, […] mobile telephones and cameras, namely, software to zoom in to a subject without lowering image quality Samsung patent filing

This is fairly similar to what Huawei calls its Moon Mode.

Samsung is rumored to up its camera game significantly next year, with reports talking about possible 5x optical zoom on the shooter.

Source: EUIPO

Via: SamMobile