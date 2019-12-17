The battery on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S11+ will reportedly be larger than the one inside the S10+. We’re looking at 5,000mAh, versus currently 4,100mAh, according to a recent report from Korea.

Citing unnamed industry sources, the report also reveals that said batteries will be supplied by LG Chem and Samsung SDI. The capacity boost is possible due to newer Protection Module Packages (PMPs), which take up less space than before.

LG Chem is currently mass producing cells for the upcoming Galaxy S11 models at its Nanjing plant in China, as per the report.

Source: The Elec